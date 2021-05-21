newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

English COVID-19 prevalence rises after five weeks of falls

By Syndicated Content
jack1065.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) – The prevalence of COVID-19 infections in England has risen after dropping for five straight weeks, the Office for National Statistics said on Friday. The ONS said that an estimated 1 in 1,110 people had COVID-19 in the week ending May 15, compared to 1 in 1,340 a week earlier.

jack1065.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prevalence#England#Covid 19#Reuters#Week Ending#Uk#Risen#English#Ons#Covid 19 Infections#London#Reporting#Editing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Country
U.K.
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
RetailPosted by
Reuters

Britain's Kingfisher raises profit guidance on pandemic DIY boom

LONDON, May 20 (Reuters) - British home improvement retailer Kingfisher on Thursday raised its first half profit outlook as it continued to benefit from strong demand during the COVID-19 pandemic. The group, which owns B&Q and Screwfix in the United Kingdom and Castorama and Brico Depot in France and other...
Worldhurriyetdailynews.com

Indian variant may delay UK lockdown easing: PM

A rise in cases of the Indian coronavirus variant could "pose serious disruption" to Britain’s reopening plans, Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned on May 14. England will take the next step of reopening on Monday as planned, but the final stage, currently scheduled for June 21, could be in doubt.
RestaurantsPosted by
Reuters

UK restaurant bookings jump after indoor dining restarts

LONDON, May 20 (Reuters) - Restaurant bookings surged in Britain when coronavirus rules eased on Monday to allow indoor dining for the first time in months, the country’s statistics office said on Thursday. Restaurant reservations rose to 73% of their level two years ago, before the pandemic, in the week...
Worldwtaq.com

UK’s Johnson warns Indian variant could impact lockdown easement

LONDON (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned on Friday the spread of a new variant of coronavirus first detected in India may impact the country’s full exit from restrictions. “We’re serving notice that we do think, I think, that it certainly may cause disruption to our attempts to...
Public Healthwsau.com

England will further ease COVID restrictions from May 17 – UK PM

LONDON (Reuters) – England will further ease COVID-19 restrictions from May 17 and the plan to move beyond the pandemic has as yet not been derailed by variants, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday. “This unlocking amounts to a very considerable step on the road back to normality...
Politicsrock947.com

UK media minister says BBC governance may need further reform

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s media minister Oliver Dowden said the government would consider whether further reform of governance at the publicly-funded BBC was needed after the broadcaster was pilloried by an inquiry into its 1995 interview with Princess Diana. An inquiry on Thursday concluded journalist Martin Bashir had used deceit...
Public Healtheminetra.com

Covid-19 news: England sees rise in cases for first time in 5 weeks

Infections in England have risen for the first time in five weeks, according to the Office for National Statistics. Coronavirus infections in England appear to have risen slightly, according to the latest results from a random swab testing survey by the Office for National Statistics (ONS). It is the first time that infections in England have risen in five weeks. The percentage of people testing positive for the virus “shows early signs of a potential increase in the week ending 15 May”, the ONS said in its report, adding that “rates remain low”. An estimated one in 1110 people in England had covid-19 in the week up to 15 May, up from one in 1340 people the previous week. England’s R number – the estimated number of people each person with coronavirus infects – has also risen slightly to between 0.9 and 1.1 in the most recent estimate, compared to between 0.8 and 1.1 in the previous week’s estimate.
Public HealthBirmingham Star

B.1.617.2 variant likely to dominate UK: Medic

London [UK], May 15 (ANI): The B.1.617.2 variant of COVID-19, first identified in India, is likely to take over and dominate in the United Kingdom, said England's Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty on Friday. Speaking at a press conference at 10 Downing Street, Whitty said: "The thing which has changed,...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Covid cases rapidly rising in areas where India variant prevalent

Covid-19 cases are rising rapidly in areas where the Indian strain of the virus is highly prevalent, an analysis of Public Health England local authority data shows.Data recorded between 6 and 12 May and published on Wednesday showed 158 local councils where the case rate per 100,000 people is trending upwards.In Bolton, where the more transmissible B.1.617.2 strain was described by health secretary Matt Hancock as dominant, cases have jumped to 275 per 100,000 people.That is up from 120 per 100,000 people on 12 May, with that data being recorded between 29 April and 5 May.Over the same period...