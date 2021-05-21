This clear face mask makes breathing easier and lets you show off your pretty smile
Breathe easy again with the VISMA visible mask. This clear face mask features ventilation so you can take deep, full breaths while you’re out and about. And its see-through design lets you express your emotions. In the past year, you’ve probably experienced it; that suffocating feeling you get when you climb a flight of stairs while wearing a face mask. Your mouth and cheeks get sweaty, and you feel like you just can’t take a deep breath. You know it’s just perception; you’re totally getting enough oxygen, but it’s just uncomfortable. And that’s where the VISMA can help.thegadgetflow.com