This clear face mask makes breathing easier and lets you show off your pretty smile

Designed to conform to the contours of your face, the Oakley Kato close-fit sunglasses boast maximum comfort and coverage while providing a wide field of view. The lenses feature an extended wrap and rigidity in key areas for durability. This allows you to wear them for extreme outdoor sports. In fact, your purchase includes three nose pads of different thicknesses and depths for a customized fit. Suitable for demanding conditions, the Oakley Kato sunglasses ensure uncompromising protection. Additionally, the range includes three color options: Prizm Black, Prizm Sapphire, and Prizm Road. Not only can you choose a shade that suits your style, but each features a lens created for various lighting conditions. For example, Prizm Black is best for bright light and provides an 11% light transmission. Overall, the Prizm lenses enhance colors and contrasts, allowing you to see in more detail.