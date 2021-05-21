newsbreak-logo
Mega Millions jackpot hits $515 million. Top prize tonight could be 18th largest in lottery history.

By Jeff Goldman
Posted by 
NJ.com
NJ.com
 23 hours ago
The Mega Millions jackpot for tonight’s drawing is worth an estimated $515 million with cash option of $346.3 million, making it the 18th largest in U.S. lottery history. The winning numbers will be drawn at the studios of WSB-TV in Atlanta on Friday at 10:59 p.m. WABC-7 in New York and Fox 29 in Philadelphia will televise the drawing with NJ.com to publish the winning numbers immediately after it concludes.

