Mega Millions jackpot hits $515 million. Top prize tonight could be 18th largest in lottery history.

The Mega Millions jackpot for tonight’s drawing is worth an estimated $515 million with cash option of $346.3 million, making it the 18th largest in U.S. lottery history. The winning numbers will be drawn at the studios of WSB-TV in Atlanta on Friday at 10:59 p.m. WABC-7 in New York and Fox 29 in Philadelphia will televise the drawing with NJ.com to publish the winning numbers immediately after it concludes.www.nj.com