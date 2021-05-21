This useful meeting indicator light shows you when your camera and microphone are on

Work or chill in a noisy environment when you wear the Wyze Buds Pro wireless earphones. They feature 40 dB active noise cancellation, so you can focus on the task at hand and eliminate any external distractions, no matter where you are. Or wear these wireless earphones for outdoor running. With Wind Noise Reduction, you can hear every lyric and feel every beat of a song to keep you pushing forward. Plus, Transparency Mode keeps you aware of your surroundings when you need to hear traffic. Additionally, the Wyze Buds Pro earphones are great for taking work calls or talking with friends while you’re walking. Designed with 3 microphones in each bud, they elevate your voice and cut the noise so your message is loud and clear. Finally, they provide an 18-hour battery life, and the case is compatible with Qi-certified wireless chargers for convenience.