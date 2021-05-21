This useful meeting indicator light shows you when your camera and microphone are on
Keep tabs on the status of your mic and camera with the On Air Warning! automatic status light. This meeting indicator light lets you and—those around you—know when you're in a meeting, and your mic and camera are on. If you work from home, you might have run into this scenario: you're on an impromptu call with your remote team when your spouse walks into the room. He casually asks what you want to eat for dinner while your team is talking about sales targets. And you're pretty sure everyone heard him.