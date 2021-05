A retrospective study conducted by scientists from the Comprehensive Cancer Center (CCC) of MedUni Vienna and Vienna General Hospital found that compiling a tumor molecular profile can result in better risk stratification and hence to better treatment decisions in endometrial cancer. The use of so-called "integrated molecular risk classification" could reduce the use of chemo- and radiotherapies aimed at preventing metastases following hysterectomy by up to 20%. The researchers were also able to demonstrate the feasibility of compiling this tumor molecular profile as part of the clinical routine.