With millions of Americans discovering it pays pretty well during the COVID pandemic to stay home and collect unemployment, employers are scrambling to find workers in all forms of commerce and industry, Middlefield Village Mayor Ben Garlich recently said. In some cases, people don’t apply for jobs that require taking a drug test, a lie detector test or a criminal background check, knowing they won’t be able to pass, he said. “It’s a shame, but it’s true everywhere,” Garlich said. He said business owners in the village tell him they are “desperate” to locate willing workers for a variety of...