Sellers see strong returns in Ritchie Bros. US$55+ million auction in Fort Worth, TX
13,500+ online bidders from 66 countries registered for the May 18 – 19 unreserved auction. FORT WORTH, Texas, May 21, 2021 /CNW/ - Buyer demand and equipment pricing continues to trend upwards at Ritchie Bros. auctions around the globe. Most recently the company sold 4,300+ equipment items and trucks for US$55+ million at its site in Fort Worth, TX. The May 18 – 19, 2021 online auction attracted 13,500+ bidders from 66 countries.www.elpasoinc.com