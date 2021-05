BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - As COVID-19 restrictions continue to ease, tourists are returning to south Mississippi. With that, staffing challenges for businesses large and small. Foot traffic is picking up in the lobby at Beau Rivage, but not as much as casino leaders would like at the property’s staff entrance. Because of that, the team at the Gulf Coast’s only MGM property is setting the stage for a one-of-a-kind job fair.