On April 6, one day before people ages 16 and up were eligible for the vaccine, Chloe MacVane,17, of South Portland received her first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at the Portland Expo because she works at a day care center. MacVane said she was nervous about receiving the vaccine, because it’s new and any long-term side effects are unknown, but she also felt relief and lucky to be one of the teens who could get it.