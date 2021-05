Before you hitch your assets to the wrong financial advisory firm's wagon, make sure you know where it stands philosophically and strategically on investment management. Mutual fund companies in the past have positioned themselves as an easy way for independent financial advisors to punt the investment management function to a well-known firm. Large firms have much bigger research and marketing budgets than smaller, independent advisors could ever amass. So if investors recognize the fund company from national TV commercials and advertisements, the path to their acceptance of investment ideas is that much clearer.