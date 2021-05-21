Idealize the Answer

Teggy Altankhuyag is the COO and Co-Director of Coinfloor. This is a time of great change and great opportunity — both for the finance sector and, more widely, for society. We in the Bitcoin industry are actively participating in the evolution of money. There’s no denying that our current financial system has its benefits, such as affordable and fast banking and payment processes for some consumers, but it also has many drawbacks that, until recently, were not possible to address. The current financial system is centralized and enables inflation and exclusivity. The users don’t have choice or power over the impact it has over them. Furthermore, these standards have a wider, graver influence. As humans, our actions became more inflationary and more exclusory. In my view, this is evident in how we consume resources without regard to the impact we have on other species and our planet.