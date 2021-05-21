newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Idealize the Answer

By Paul Sloane
goodmenproject.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen you are looking at a tricky problem try specifying the ideal answer in a world where there are no constraints. What would a perfect solution look like if we had unlimited resources to achieve it?. In the book, Idealized Design1, Russell Ackoff, Magidson and Addison describe how Bell labs...

goodmenproject.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Science Fiction#Design Resources#Social Science#Bell#Vp#At T#Destination Innovation#Premium#The Good Men Project#Social Interest#Designs#Mobile Phones#Customers Access#Technology#Wondrous Possibilities#Speaker Phones#Voice Mail#Touch Tone Phones#Caller Id#Consumer Ownership
Related
Home & Gardenallwork.space

Creating The Ideal Office Environment For All

Although most can concede that the office will never look the way it did pre-pandemic, how it will look is a different story altogether. While many businesses are pivoting away from the once-progressive open office layout, others are avoiding returning to the office completely and embracing distributed workforces. It’s true...
SoftwareAndroid Central

Android and Nest are making the smart home feel smarter with Matter

Android and Nest devices will be able to quickly pair and control Matter-enabled devices once the standard launches later this year. Thread support is coming to several Nest devices, bringing secure, low-power connectivity to supported smart home devices. WebRTC streaming will reduce the time it takes to bring up your...
Softwareautomation.com

PLCnext as the Ideal Platform for IIoT Integration

IIoT or IT/OT integration is quite popular these days, but how can these modern approaches and ideas be put into practice? This requires hardware that features the necessary openness and ability to meet the demanding requirements of the process industry, for example. Solution. The controllers of Phoenix Contact’s PLCnext product...
ComputersInside Pulse

Top Tips To Choose The Ideal Laptop For Gaming In 2021

If you are looking to upgrade your gaming experience, you have several options. There are gaming systems, desktop computers, and laptops. These will all provide you different experiences, but there are a few things that you need to consider with each option. Here are some tips to factor in to help you choose the ideal laptop for gaming purposes.
Technologymathworks.com

Simscape Ideal Directional Coupler

Directional couplers are useful tools for analyzing RF Circuits. This submission implements an ideal coupler using the Simscape authoring tools. Examples of use are provided. Please read the Read_Me.pdf for installation, testing and examples.
Electronicsavnetwork.com

The Ideal Streaming Setup

These days, you don't have to break the bank to create professional-looking productions. We talk to Chris Wissinger of Roland Professional A/V to learn about his ideal equipment arrangement for streaming. A solid streaming setup would have one or two cameras, two computers, a microphone, a small vision mixer with...
Internethackernoon.com

How to Create “engagement loops” to Dominate Social Media Reach

Every single month I feel like social media marketing becomes more difficult. Each and every platform amends their algorithm for a better “user experience”, but all I see is…. Lower engagement. Lower organic reach. More people trying scammy tactics to game the system and increase reach. But I also know...
Industrysolarpowerworldonline.com

Littelfuse releases 400PV Fuse series ideal for solar shingles

Littelfuse has announced its latest product, the 400PV Fuse series — a 2410 size, surface mount design (SMD) circuit protection component that offers low resistance for solar applications. The 400PV is specifically designed to address the latest trend in solar roofing by enabling PV shingles that integrate both the shingles...
Internetfairfieldcitizenonline.com

Why Video is the Next Big Thing in Ecommerce, and How to Harness Its Power

Ecommerce store owners are always looking for ways to improve the customer experience. With the customer not being able to touch and feel the product, businesses are getting more creative. First, there was a product listing with detailed specs of the product. Then images quickly became an improvement. Now, there's video.
Healthmakezine.com

Hackaday Prize 2021 Envisions The Ideal Future After The Pandemic

The Hackaday Prize is back for their annual contest of innovation and creativity. The theme for this year, as you’d expect, is greatly influenced by the pandemic, and the hopeful view of post pandemic activities that will be in our near future. The entrants to this year’s contest are battling...
Books & LiteratureTechRepublic

E-commerce: Author says companies should focus on the "seeker," not the customer

While helping the customer, e-companies should keep the customer's ultimate goals in mind. TechRepublic's Karen Roby spoke with Raj De Datta, CEO of Bloomreach and author of the new book, "The Digital Seeker: A Guide for Digital Teams to Build Winning Experiences," about the book and winning in the e-commerce space. The following is an edited transcript of their conversation.
Cell PhonesPosted by
Forbes

How Voice AI Is Changing The Way People Order Food

As CEO and Founder of kea, Adam is empowering restaurants with human-assisted AI voice ordering tech. As stay-at-home orders and restaurant capacity limitations persisted last year, food delivery and take-out grew exponentially. Coupled with major advancements in AI technology and voice-activated devices, a true change agent for the restaurant industry surfaced: voice AI.
Currenciesbitcoinmagazine.com

What Is The Ideal Bitcoin Culture?

Teggy Altankhuyag is the COO and Co-Director of Coinfloor. This is a time of great change and great opportunity — both for the finance sector and, more widely, for society. We in the Bitcoin industry are actively participating in the evolution of money. There’s no denying that our current financial system has its benefits, such as affordable and fast banking and payment processes for some consumers, but it also has many drawbacks that, until recently, were not possible to address. The current financial system is centralized and enables inflation and exclusivity. The users don’t have choice or power over the impact it has over them. Furthermore, these standards have a wider, graver influence. As humans, our actions became more inflationary and more exclusory. In my view, this is evident in how we consume resources without regard to the impact we have on other species and our planet.
Home & GardenTampa Bay News Wire

4 Tips To Choose The Ideal Cleaning Service For Your House

If you’re looking to hire a cleaning service for your house you may be confused about where to get started. You won’t want just anyone in your home. You’ll need to look into their service, their reputation, and if they have the exact options that you want. You’ll also want to look into things like pricing.
Mathematicsarxiv.org

Closed ideals in the algebra of compact-by-approximable operators

We construct various examples of non-trivial closed ideals of the compact-by-approximable algebra $\mathfrak{A}_X =:\mathcal K(X)/\mathcal A(X)$ on Banach spaces $X$ failing the approximation property. The examples include the following: (i) if $X$ has cotype $2$, $Y$ has type $2$, $\mathfrak{A}_X \neq \{0\}$ and $\mathfrak{A}_Y \neq \{0\}$, then $\mathfrak{A}_{X \oplus Y}$ has at least $2$ closed ideals, (ii) there are closed subspaces $X \subset \ell^p$ for $4 < p < \infty$ and $X \subset c_0$ such that $\mathfrak{A}_X$ contains a non-trivial closed ideal, (iii) there is a Banach space $Z$ such that $\mathfrak{A}_Z$ contains an uncountable lattice of closed ideal having the reverse order structure of the power set of the natural numbers. Some of our examples involve non-classical approximation properties associated to various Banach operator ideals. We also discuss the existence of compact non-approximable operators $X \to Y$, where $X \subset \ell^p$ and $Y \subset \ell^q$ are closed subspaces for $p \neq q$.
Electronicssflcn.com

Quiet Generators Are The Future: Check Out What Type Is Ideal For You

Who wants to still be hearing that old-fashion, upsetting sound from legacy gensets again? You may be using your genset outdoors probably at a campsite but even at that you can’t stand the headache the incessant unmusical noise is causing. The truth is, no one would say they aren’t seeking quieter options for their next trip to the woods or wherever outdoors.
Chester County, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

Identify Your Ideal Kitchen Design Style

While you may see kitchens in a variety of styles and find them all beautiful in their own way, finding inspiration for your dream kitchen often requires sorting through many different considerations. From transitional to modern and every style in-between, these ideas can help you decide what suits your home while also fitting your personal tastes.
LifestylePosted by
Forbes

How Blockchain And Co. Are Going To Change Beauty And Lifestyle For Good

The effect of technology, on the beauty and lifestyle industry, has exponentially increased its market share - and then some! As of 2020, the beauty and lifestyle market segmentation has been valued at over $532 billion dollars. Adding over two billion digital buyers to the list, the beauty and lifestyle industry has seemingly reached its golden years. In the coming years, without a shadow of a doubt, the market value is bound to reach new heights.
Economyinformation-age.com

How to inspire and empower your remote or hybrid workforce

Four experts explain to Information Age how organisations can inspire and empower your remote or hybrid workforce in the new normal. The traditional working model has changed due to the pandemic. Remote working will continue and businesses, like HSBC and countless others, will adopt a less formal, hybrid working model.