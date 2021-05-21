Lady Wildcats Senior Night A Winning One Over The Golden Eagles

The Franklin County Varsity team found a way to pull of the win on the road in a low-scoring affair on Wednesday evening as they squeaked by the Rushville Lions by a score of 2 – 1. Offense was at a premium this game as neither team could get much going off of either team’s starting pitcher. The Wildcats would threaten several times in the game (loading the bases twice), but were only able to get two runs to show for it. Both teams were limited to five hits on the game, but the Wildcats were able to manufacture enough runs to get the victory.