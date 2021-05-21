newsbreak-logo
Lady Wildcats Senior Night A Winning One Over The Golden Eagles

By Caz Burdette
WRBI Radio
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFranklin County’s Varsity Softball team picked up a great win on Senior night defeating Cambridge City Lincoln 10 – 0! — Prior to the game, the Wildcats recognized their three seniors – Camryn Brewer, Kloe Bolos, and Kiya Rains. All three have been great parts of our softball program these past four years and will go on to do amazing things after high school! Congratulations to these three and good luck with your future plans!

wrbiradio.com
