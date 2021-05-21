The Process Behind BMW’s Artificial Intelligence Artwork From Frieze New York 2021
Joining the illustrious ranks of Warhol and Lichtenstein, Jenny Holzer, Cao Fei, Futura and and dozens of other marquee visual artists, artDrunk founder Gary Yeh and creative technologist Nathan Shipley (of Goodby, Silverstein & Partners) have contributed the “Ultimate AI Masterpiece” to BMW‘s lineage of art collaborators. Unlike their predecessors, Yeh and Shipley’s series of art-adorned BMW 8 Series Gran Coupes debuted virtually. And, the two collaborated digitally from Seoul and San Francisco, respectively.coolhunting.com