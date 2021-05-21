newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

The Process Behind BMW’s Artificial Intelligence Artwork From Frieze New York 2021

By David Graver
coolhunting.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleJoining the illustrious ranks of Warhol and Lichtenstein, Jenny Holzer, Cao Fei, Futura and and dozens of other marquee visual artists, artDrunk founder Gary Yeh and creative technologist Nathan Shipley (of Goodby, Silverstein & Partners) have contributed the “Ultimate AI Masterpiece” to BMW‘s lineage of art collaborators. Unlike their predecessors, Yeh and Shipley’s series of art-adorned BMW 8 Series Gran Coupes debuted virtually. And, the two collaborated digitally from Seoul and San Francisco, respectively.

coolhunting.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Cars
New York City, NY
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Warhol
Person
Jenny Holzer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art World#Art#Visual Artists#Creative Artists#Artdrunk#Frieze New York#South Korean#African#Ai#Gif#Digital Art#Classic Artwork#Frieze Ovr#Art History#Art Collaborators#International Artists#Generative Artists#Living Artists#Traditional Craft
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
BMW
News Break
Technology
News Break
Arts
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Artificial Intelligence
News Break
Nvidia
News Break
Cars
Related
Visual Artporhomme.com

The Ultimate AI Masterpiece | Blending Art and Artificial Intelligence with BMW

This month, BMW debuted an exploration of art and technology entitled “The Ultimate AI Masterpiece.” Using artificial intelligence to create new works within this art installation, it premiered at Frieze New York 2021 to celebrate the 50th anniversary of BMW Group Cultural Engagement. On BMW USA’s Instagram and YouTube channels, you can view the creation process in more depth.
Visual Arttecheblog.com

BMW Combines Art and Artificial Intelligence to Create the Ultimate AI Masterpiece

Slated to premiere at Frieze New York 2021, BMW’s “The Ultimate AI Masterpiece” is essentially a virtual art installation created in partnership with creative technologist Nathan Shipley of Goodby, Silverstein & Partners, and Gary Yeh, Art Collector & Founder of ArtDrunk. The team used NVIDIA’s open source “StyleGAN” artificial intelligence software to cross-reference over 50,000 images of artwork spanning 900 years of art history and a curated set of 50 works from renowned and emerging contemporary artists BMW has worked with over the past five decades. Read more for a video and additional information.
Visual Artartillerymag.com

Frieze New York Fairgoers' Delight sans the Fashion

Frieze New York is back for the first major in-person art fair since the pandemic—and it felt shockingly and refreshingly normal. In a time when the success or failure of an event is often based on how COVID-safe it felt, Frieze did a remarkable job at emphasizing safety leading up to the fair. By the time I entered the door, safety felt like a given, and I was left to do exactly what one would expect to do at an art fair—look at the art.
Technologyamlu.com

BMW Uses Artificial Intelligence to Create Its Newest Art Car Series

BMW’s reveal of its newest Art Car series entry is perhaps best accompanied by a thought-provoking presentation by the automaker that looks at AI-powered design. The new BMW design halos came about by designer-AI partnership, and to foreground the introduction of the car by recapping news about AI forays into art and the ‘generational design’ pieces that come about through artistic or artisanal manipulation of algorithmic learning is useful. The process has come to be called ‘co-creativity,’ and it illuminates the role of AI in artistic creation and industrial and architectural design.
Visual ArtELLE DECOR

Couldn’t Make It to Frieze New York? Here Are 10 of Our Favorite Artworks

After more than a year without art fairs, Frieze New York is back. But this highly anticipated pandemic-era edition looked a little different. Rather than setting up shop in the usual sprawling tent on Randall’s Island, some 60 international galleries occupied the Shed, the multidisciplinary performing arts space in Hudson Yards on Manhattan’s West Side. Visitors, of course, were also subject to strict COVID-19 guidelines. Despite these tweaks, it was a pleasure to leave the house and see such an abundance of art—and people—outside of a museum. And though the in-person show closed to the public May 9, you can still take part through Frieze’s expanded virtual viewing room of 160 exhibitors through Friday, where you can watch interviews with architect Annabelle Selldorf, performance artist Marina Abramović, and more.
Visual ArtPosted by
ARTnews

After a Year of Isolation, Frieze New York Strikes Notes of Normalcy as Uncertainty Remains

The experience of going to an art fair after a year of few in-person experiences of any kind turns out to be extremely strange before it turns slightly less strange and then not strange at all over the course of just three hours. The scene at the entrance of Frieze New York on Wednesday was a bit scattered and manic, as fairgoers fumbled to show proof of vaccination or negative coronavirus tests with more than a little anxiety in the air.
New York City, NYartsy.net

What Sold at Frieze New York 2021

This year’s Frieze New York fair seems destined to be remembered as the art world’s beachhead in a post-pandemic world. Fourteen months after the last in-person art fair in New York City and two years after the last edition of Frieze New York, the fair’s organizers proved that, with enough health and safety measures in place, people will turn up to see art in person again. And they did—collectors, curators, and assorted art lovers queued up outside The Shed at their reserved times, with fresh COVID-19 test results or proof of vaccination in hand, to gain access to the fair’s 64 booths. Even New York City’s billionaire former mayor Michael Bloomberg, who pitched in $75 million of his own money to help build The Shed, had to show his credentials to get inside.
BusinessSFGate

SpinCar Acquires Pulsar AI, the Industry's Most Advanced Conversational Artificial Intelligence Platform

Acquisition Adds Conversational AI and Marketing Automation Capabilities to Fuel Company Growth. SpinCar, the global leader in digital automotive merchandising software and data, announced today that it has acquired Pulsar AI, creator of the auto industry’s most advanced conversational AI platform. By combining Pulsar’s virtual sales assistant technology with SpinCar’s industry-leading digital merchandising offering, the company will expand its solution set to drive greater levels of online shopper engagement and lead conversion for auto retailers. The acquisition will enable SpinCar to extend its shopper data and digital content assets into additional dealer communication channels and customer touchpoints. Pulsar’s automated communication technology will be integrated into the SpinCar platform and Pulsar’s 30 employees will become part of SpinCar’s expanded global Product, Operations and R&D organization.
Musictechxplore.com

Violinmaking meets artificial intelligence

How to predict the sound produced by a tonewood block once carved into the shape of a violin plate? What is the best shape for the best sound? Artificial intelligence offers answers to these questions. These are the conclusions that researchers of the Musical Acoustics Lab of Politecnico di Milano...
Visual Arttowardsdatascience.com

NeuroArch: Architectural Imagery of Artificial Intelligence

Today we are witnessing digital transformation in every aspect of life— otherwise called a paradigm shift to the information society. As I wrote in my program article, this provides us with a completely new toolkit, makes us rethink existing practices, and invent new methods of working with newly emerging technologies and concepts.
New York City, NYObserver

At Frieze New York 2021, Several Booths Sold Out Completely

As the first major contemporary art fair to take place in New York City in the uncertain time period between the pandemic and the post-pandemic, all eyes were on Frieze New York as it unfolded over the last week. Fortunately, from what Observer could tell on the ground, collectors and galleries alike seemed to be cautiously thrilled and excited to engage with one another again; however, the exit numbers in terms of sales also paint a vivid picture of how far along the art world is in terms of reopening completely.
MarketsObserver

What the Cooling of the NFT Market Means for the Crypto-Obsessed Art World

With every new commodity that explodes onto the market and commands nearly unprecedented levels of attention, there’s inevitably going to be a period where the first blush of excitement wears off and reality begins to set in. This appears to be the phenomenon that’s currently plaguing NFTs, the blockchain-bound, cryptocurrency-friendly digital items that have drawn huge prices at auction and captivated professionals in every industry who’d been looking for the next big thing. According to recent reports, sales in US dollars of NFTs currently are clocking in at less than half of where they stood in April. This likely means that the art auction world is going to have to get even more creative than they’ve already been when it comes to generating interest from potential buyers.
Visual ArtPosted by
ARTnews

Zwirner Goes Big Online, the Broad Reopens with Basquiat Display, and More: Morning Links from May 20, 2021

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. BLUE-CHIP DEALER DAVID ZWIRNER IS ROLLING OUT A NEW VERSION of his online-sales partnership program, Platform, today, and the New York Times has the story. First launched during the pandemic, Platform will now offer 100 works each month from around a dozen galleries with a click-to-buy model. Prices will max out at $50,000, and Zwirner will take a 20-percent cut of the participants’ sales. Galleries like Bridget Donahue, Night Gallery, and Bortolami are on board. Rival Larry Gagosian called it “a little bit of a wolf in sheep’s clothing. My advice to smaller galleries would be preserve your own identity and brand.” Zwirner’s position is that he’s helping artists and fellow dealers reach a wider audience, including people who do not visit galleries and art fairs.
Visual Arttheartnewspaper.com

'Art is our spiritual oxygen': new shows to see in London and New York

Ben Luke talks to Ralph Rugoff, artistic director of the last Venice Biennale and director of the Hayward Gallery, London, about Matthew Barney and Igshaan Adams, two very different artists exploring autobiography, social issues and dance, among much else, at the Hayward (both until 25 July). Louisa Buck talks to...
BusinessPosted by
Forbes

The BMW Group Celebrates 50 Years Of Supporting Culture And Its Partnership With Art Basel

Opening today and running until May 23, Art Basel Hong Kong is the international art fair’s first in-person fair since 2019, as all three editions in Hong Kong, Basel and Miami were canceled last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. For the 2021 edition of Art Basel Hong Kong, 104 leading galleries from 23 countries and territories are presenting a unique overview of Asia’s diverse art scenes. Held in parallel to the physical show is Art Basel Live, Art Basel’s new digital initiative featuring Online Viewing Rooms, livestreamed events, daily broadcasts and virtual experiences, which highlight participating galleries, artists and city-wide cultural programming to a global audience.
Designarchitizer.com

Architecture in Color: SelgasCano Designs for Happy Human Experiences

Architects: Showcase your next project through Architizer and sign up for our inspirational newsletter. Few design choices can transform architecture and interiors the way that color can. For architects José Selgas and Lucía Cano of Madrid-based practice SelgasCano, buildings and projects should be as formally and spatially diverse as they are colorful. As a firm that centers on human experience, the practice explores the boundaries of construction, shades and hues to discover how transparency and light shape perception. Combining new materials with a broad color palette and creating connections to nature, they are rethinking what it means to make designs that are equal parts surprising, modern and inviting.
New York City, NYColossal

‘Banksy Graffitied Walls and Wasn’t Sorry’ Is a Cleverly Illustrated Book Introducing Kids to the Elusive Artist

Banksy Graffitied Walls and Wasn’t Sorry introduces the life and work of the anonymous street artist to some of the youngest readers. The 48-page book is cleverly written as a plainspoken autobiography, detailing both Banksy’s aesthetic sensibilities and surveying his decades-long career, including references to Dismaland, his “Better Out Than In” residency in New York, signature rats, and the subversive, overtly political messages of his pieces and antics. Illustrated in Fausto Gilberti’s whimsical style, the largely black-and-white drawings are playful and humorous and contextualize Banky’s profound impact and mysterious, unapologetic reputation in a manner fit for kids.
Visual ArtPosted by
ARTnews

UCCA Opens in Shanghai, Collector Claims van Gogh Find, and More: Morning Links from May 21, 2021

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. CRYPTO PRICES DROPPED THIS WEEK, and the jury is still out on the longevity of the non-fungible-token market, but those tokens certainly keep generating news. Model Emily Ratajkowski sold an NFT of a photo of herself for $175,000 through Christie’s, in a move inspired by the use of her image by the king of appropriation art, Richard Prince. Architecture Digest has the story. Model Kate Moss is getting in on the act as well. She’s currently auctioning a video of herself sleeping with the title Sleep With Kate, the Guardian reports. Andy Warhol made what has to be the most famous sleeping film of all time (with the late, great artist John Giorno as the subject), and as it happens, Warhol’s foundation is getting into NFTs. It’s offering five digital works that Warhol created on his Commodore Amiga in the 1980s as tokens.
Visual ArtHighsnobiety

Ryoji Ikeda's Underground Sound & Light Exhibit Looks Like a Trip

London is about to get the largest exhibition of works by the audio-visual legend Ryoji Ikeda ever to be shown in Europe. The Vinyl Factory, Fact, and Audemars Piguet Contemporary will present the staggering new exhibit at the vast 180 Studios from 20 May until 1 August 2021. The space,...
New York City, NYcoolhunting.com

Frieze New York 2021: Colorful Abstract Artworks

Distilling the many artworks on show at any art fair proves itself to be a difficult task, but this year at Frieze New York—the first in-person art event in the city for some 14 months—we found ourselves drawn to entities we missed over the past year. Not only were faces an alluring theme, but so was color. While we saw plenty of bright, beguiling work (from Katherine Bernhardt at CH favorite Canada Gallery to Jannis Varelas at The Breeder), we have selected some of our favorite abstract pieces to share here.