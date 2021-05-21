The Process Behind BMW’s Artificial Intelligence Artwork From Frieze New York 2021

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. CRYPTO PRICES DROPPED THIS WEEK, and the jury is still out on the longevity of the non-fungible-token market, but those tokens certainly keep generating news. Model Emily Ratajkowski sold an NFT of a photo of herself for $175,000 through Christie’s, in a move inspired by the use of her image by the king of appropriation art, Richard Prince. Architecture Digest has the story. Model Kate Moss is getting in on the act as well. She’s currently auctioning a video of herself sleeping with the title Sleep With Kate, the Guardian reports. Andy Warhol made what has to be the most famous sleeping film of all time (with the late, great artist John Giorno as the subject), and as it happens, Warhol’s foundation is getting into NFTs. It’s offering five digital works that Warhol created on his Commodore Amiga in the 1980s as tokens.