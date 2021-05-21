Former USDA Under Secretary to speak at Ag Breakfast
— Greensburg/Decatur County Chamber of Commerce and Decatur County Farm Bureau Inc., announce Ted McKinney, former Under Secretary, Trade and Foreign Agricultural Affairs at the U.S. Department of Agriculture, will be the keynote speaker at an Ag Breakfast on Saturday, June 12, at the First Baptist Church in Greensburg. The public is invited, tickets are on sale now for the event, which will feature a full farm breakfast catered by Izzy’s of Batesville. The Ag Breakfast is also a fundraiser for the Indiana Ag Law Foundation.wrbiradio.com