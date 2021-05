The Big 12 champion Oklahoma State Cowgirls are headed back to the NCAA Women's Golf Championships, which are being held at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona. Winners of five events so far in 2020-21, OSU is ranked No. 7 by both GolfStat and Golfweek, and has finished no lower than third in any event in the spring. According to Golfweek, OSU owns a 100-14 record against top-100 competition this season, including a 17-8 mark against the top-25. The Cowgirls feature four players ranked No. 84 or better by GolfStat, including No. 4 Maja Stark and No. 20 Isabella Fierro.