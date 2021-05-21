Galaxy Buds 2: All the leaks and rumours about Samsung’s next true wireless
Samsung launched its Galaxy Buds Pro back in January 2021, and word has emerged it is set to launch another true wireless in the Galaxy Buds 2. Considering it takes some brands two years or more to launch a wireless earbud, Samsung are close to to launching four within the last 18 months. An APK teardown by Android Police of the Galaxy Live app found references to a Galaxy Buds2. so we know they are on the way, it's a matter of when they'll emerge.