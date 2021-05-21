Galaxy Buds 2: All the leaks and rumours about Samsung’s next true wireless

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 smart watch has dropped in price today. You can get it for $179.99 at Amazon. This is the best price we've ever seen for this watch, which normally sells for around $220 or more. It was going as high as $270 at the beginning of the year, and it has never gone below $200 directly on Amazon before. It's still going for $270 at other retailers like Best Buy and Microsoft. Only black is going this low, but you can get Silver discounted to just $199.99, which still ain't bad.