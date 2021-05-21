newsbreak-logo
Galaxy Buds 2: All the leaks and rumours about Samsung's next true wireless

Samsung launched its Galaxy Buds Pro back in January 2021, and word has emerged it is set to launch another true wireless in the Galaxy Buds 2. Considering it takes some brands two years or more to launch a wireless earbud, Samsung are close to to launching four within the last 18 months. An APK teardown by Android Police of the Galaxy Live app found references to a Galaxy Buds2. so we know they are on the way, it's a matter of when they'll emerge.

Posted by
SlashGear

Wyze Buds Pro true wireless earbuds offer ANC at a budget price

Wyze, the company that made a name for itself with its low-price home security cameras, has expanded its portfolio again, this time announcing the launch of its new Wyze Buds Pro true wireless earbuds. The new model has launched for preorder at $59.99 USD, which is a budget price considering the model’s Active Noise Cancellation feature.
Track all your activity with the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 on sale for $180

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 smart watch has dropped in price today. You can get it for $179.99 at Amazon. This is the best price we've ever seen for this watch, which normally sells for around $220 or more. It was going as high as $270 at the beginning of the year, and it has never gone below $200 directly on Amazon before. It's still going for $270 at other retailers like Best Buy and Microsoft. Only black is going this low, but you can get Silver discounted to just $199.99, which still ain't bad.
Is Samsung's cheapest 5G phone really worth buying?

The Samsung Galaxy A32 5G offers a big screen, an attractive design and 5G connectivity for super fast data speeds -- and tops it off with an affordable price of only $280 (£249, AU$480), making it one of the cheapest 5G phones you can buy right now. It's a big departure from the supercharged Galaxy S21 Ultra with its $1,200 price tag, but is this budget handset still worth considering?
Posted by
8 best AirPod alternatives: Wireless earbuds for all devices

In 2021, there’s no chance we’d be caught dead wearing a pair of wired earbuds to the gym – or anywhere for that matter. No shade intended, it’s just that those wires can really get in the way.Having to keep your phone in your sports bra so it’s close enough that your earbuds don’t become unplugged mid-run, or getting tangled up each time you turn over during a tanning session is simply not fun.Trust us, once you’ve tasted that sweet, sweet freedom of wireless earbuds, there’s just no going back – and these days, there’s no sacrificing on sound quality...
Galaxy Buds Pro Plugin

The Galaxy Buds Pro Plugin allows you to use features such as device settings and status view when connected to a Galaxy Buds Pro device. This application does not work alone because this is a component of the Galaxy Wearable application. The Galaxy Wearable application has to be installed first...
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 price and release date leaked — and there's good news

While the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 will be the latest in folding phones when it launches, it may have a more reasonable price than you think. According to Twitter tech account FrontTron, Samsung's new flip phone will have a base price between $999 and $1,099, with the maximum price being $1,199. That's basically $300 cheaper than the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip and it could lead to far more foldable sales once Galaxy Z Flip 3 launches.
Sony's New Truly Wireless Earbuds Appear In More Leaked Images

Fans of Sony’s WF-1000XM3 wireless earbuds can rejoice, as more images of the company’s new WF-1000XM4 wireless earbuds have just been leaked. They show the earbuds from all angles. The source also points to a very close launch date. The leaked images come to us from The Walkman Blog, and...
Nothing’s ‘Ear 1’ wireless earbuds release this June

OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei has shared a short blog post detailing why ‘Nothing’ choose to release wireless earbuds as its first product. The ‘Ear 1’ earbuds are a simply named product and likely a good place for the company to start since it can sell wireless earbuds for a relatively affordable price. This is the opposite approach that Essential took when it tried to accomplish a similar goal with the launch of the Essential Phone.
OnePlus founder's Nothing unveils Ear 1 earbuds — AirPods Pro may get a new rival

OnePlus co-founder's Nothing company has revealed its first-ever product, with its new Ear 1 wireless earbuds set to arrive this June. Nothing, owned by OnePlus' co-founder Carl Pei, is on a mission to strip down smart devices of everything superficial and bring them back to the basics, much like its newly-announced Ear 1 earbuds. While virtually everything about the London-based tech company's new product remains "top secret," there's a strong chance it could rival Apple's ever-popular AirPods Pro.
GIVEAWAY: Enter for a Chance to Win a Pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds Live

We’re back with another Samsung Galaxy Buds Live giveaway — congrats to Nathan S. from GA, our previous winner!. For Android users, Samsung Galaxy Buds Live offer a very appealing option for wireless listening, presented in a stylish, sleek package. Rock Cellar is excited to offer up a pair of...
Sony’s next premium true wireless earbuds could feature faster charging

There’s a lot of reasons to love Sony’s latest true wireless earbuds, the Sony WF-1000XM3. They’re one of the most expensive options out there, but that premium price also gets you one of the best true wireless earbuds you can grab right now, with best-in-class active noise cancellation, 24-bit audio signal processing, up to 24 hours of battery life with the carrying case, and more. But if you’ve been paying attention to the rumor mill these past few weeks, you’d know that a successor, which will presumably be called the Sony WF-1000XM4 following their naming cycle, is coming very soon. A new leak surfaced showing the WF-1000XM4’s external design as well as some specifications.
Samsung certifies Galaxy Tab S7 XL Lite as more colors leak

Samsung is close to launching the Galaxy Tab S7 Lite series - the affordable alternative of the Galaxy Tab S7 tablets. While we expected a regular and a Plus variant, the company actually obtained certification for the bigger slate from the FCC under the moniker Galaxy Tab S7 XL Lite.
Leak shows new Sony WF-1000XM4 wireless earbuds from all angles

Sony's WF1000-XM4 are possibly the most eagerly awaited wireless earbuds of the year, and now we've got a good look at their new design. Leaked photos posted by The Walkman Blog show the new earbuds and charging case from multiple angles, giving us plenty to dig into – as well as a possible release date.
Our best look yet at Sony's next flagship true wireless earbuds

Sony's personal audio products have set a very high bar in recent years, with the over-ear WH-1000XM4 being rightly labeled as the best around (read our review to see why we love them so much). When they came out in 2019, the true wireless WF-1000XM3 were also fantastic, but the true wireless earbud space is far more competitive so it's about time Sony updated them. The upcoming successor has now been leaked in great detail.
The camera app on Samsung’s Galaxy S21 phones is frustratingly laggy

There’s no denying the fact that the cameras on Samsung’s flagship phones offer an amazingly versatile photography experience. From high-resolution zoom to 8K video recording and other fancy stuff like dedicated Night and Pro modes in between, you get it all if you buy a modern Galaxy flagship, even if the best stuff is reserved for the costliest and largest models (the Ultra variants, that is).
How to turn an old or broken Samsung phone into a smart home sensor

A much shorter life cycle than many other products and sales that have grown steadily in recent years has ended with transformation Obsolete electronic equipment In one of The main problems Nowadays, with millions of tons of waste produced by industrialized countries every year. Waste from electrical and electronic equipment (the so-called WEEE), So smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearable devices, etc., must be disposed of in a correct manner for at least two reasons: to avoid the pollutants that are present ultimately harming the environment and to recover materials from waste, even very valuable and expensive, which can instead of So reuse it elsewhere.