ROTTERDAM – Claims of racism were aired during a public hearing held Wednesday to discuss whether the town should place a moratorium on short-term rentals like Airbnbs. The town is considering the moratorium while it studies possible rules for short-term rentals. The moratorium would also allow the town to discuss the impact of short-term rentals in the town’s comprehensive plan, which is currently being worked on. If passed, anyone violating the moratorium could face a fine and/ or jail time.