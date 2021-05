Top story: Sage to hold emergency meeting, reports say. Hello, Warren Murray here with the news quickened up a bit. Evidence is growing that a troubling “India variant” of the coronavirus is more transmissible than the type first detected in Kent that fuelled the UK’s second wave of infections and spread around the world. Scientists have warned the sharp rise in cases of the “India variant” could jeopardise the country’s roadmap out of lockdown. Imperial College London’s latest React study found based on swab tests that between 15 April and 3 May in England coronavirus case rates halved compared with March, but the variant of concern known as B.1.617.2 found in India could be spreading faster, at least in London, than the “Kent variant”, known as B.1.1.7. It is thought the government’s Sage committee will hold an emergency meeting on the issue today.