It was only a little over two years ago when Porsche unveiled the Cayenne Coupe and the folks from Zuffenhausen are already weeks away from introducing an updated version. The whole Cayenne family will be getting a nip and tuck at the end of next month and the main novelty will be an extra member of the Coupe lineup. Its name remains a secret at this point, but we do know it will be sold alongside the 542-bhp Turbo version.