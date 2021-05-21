newsbreak-logo
Running club returns to East Nashville

By Eric Hilt
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 23 hours ago
A group of more than 100 runners took to the East Nashville streets on Wednesday for the first time in more than a year.

This week, the East Nasty Running Group held its first group run since the start of the pandemic. The long-standing group has been holding runs through the neighborhood since 2008.

"Prior to being shut down for quarantine we were running anywhere from 100 to 150 people on Wednesdays," Club President Jeremy Taylor said. "If Christmas fell on a Wednesday, we ran. If New Years fell on Wednesday, we ran. We don't care!

For many runners, it was a chance to catch up with friends they may not have seen for months.

"Running is in your blood, so getting the family back together, getting every one together is going to be awesome," Taylor said. "It's a community and that's what brings us together."

What is the rebound?

As Middle Tennessee works to rebound from the impact of the Coronavirus, we want to help. Whether it's getting back to work, making ends meet during this uncertain time, or managing the pressure, we're committed to finding solution. In addition, we want to tell your stories of hope, inspiration, and creativity as Middle Tennessee starts to rebound.

Find more in the sections below

