No 10 has refused to rule out the possibility that hormone-injected beef will be exported from Australia to the UK as part of a free trade deal between the countries.The prime minister’s spokesperson did not give a commitment on the issue, simply saying that the UK will not “compromise on our animal welfare or food standards” and that imported produce will need to “comply with our import requirements”. This comes amid reports that Boris Johnson’s government is ready to offer Australia a zero-tariff, zero-quota trade deal – despite opposition from cabinet ministers and British farmers’ fears of ruin from...