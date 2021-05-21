Planning Commission gives final approval for Aldi grocery store

More public lakefront parks could be on the horizon thanks to the Cuyahoga County Lakefront Public Access Plan, which seeks to change how we think about Cleveland's shoreline. You tend to do dumb things when you’ve been cooped up for a long time, like go to the beach in the middle of winter. A few months ago, I visited Kenneth J. Sims Park in Euclid. It was a cold day, with rainclouds gathering out over the water. There was no one else around as my wife and I walked down to the fishing pier there, which juts out into Lake Erie. We braced ourselves against the freeze, and walked the length of the beach, first along the sands to the west, and then the paved path to the east, where newly constructed berms held back the dirt of the bluff, and the waves roared in, swelling and crashing against the shore.