newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Broadview Heights, OH

Planning Commission gives final approval for Aldi grocery store

scriptype.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Broadview Heights Planning Commission granted its unanimous approval April 14 for Aldi to build a 20,000-square-foot grocery store along the north side of Route 82 just west of Broadview Road. The matter now goes before city council along with a recommendation for approval from the commission. Final approval was...

www.scriptype.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Government
City
Broadview Heights, OH
Local
Ohio Food & Drinks
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Carollo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aldi#Food Drink#City Council#Town Council#City Services#Road Building#Ms Consultants Aldi Inc#Petros Homes#Jpms Property One#Dsc Architects#Broadview Brewery#Unanimous Final Approval#Council Representative#Sample Materials#Safety Services#April#Commended Representatives#Prior Concerns#Commercial Developments#Broadview Road
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
News Break
Grocery & Supermaket
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Seven Hills, OHcleveland19.com

Small community of Seven Hills sees big boom

SEVEN HILLS, Ohio (WOIO) - Cars merge to one lane westbound on Rockside Road at Lombardo Center as construction has begun for a regional headquarters of Erie Bank. The project will mean about $1.5 million in payroll annually once it opens later this year. This is in addition to Meijer...
Cuyahoga County, OHCleveland Jewish News

Cuyahoga County offering vaccines to homebound residents

Cuyahoga County is partnering with local entities to vaccinate homebound individuals. Homebound residents include those who need the help of another person or medical equipment such as crutches, a walker or a wheelchair to leave their home, or their medical provider believes that their health or illness could get worse if they leave their home so they typically do not leave home.
Cuyahoga County, OHideastream.org

Nonprofit Provides Essential Home Repairs To Cuyahoga County Residents

Cleveland resident Vera English said she was worried she might have to move out of the home she’s lived in for 24 years when the furnace failed in early March. “Just a regular day and it got cold, just got really, really cold in the house,” the 65-year-old Collinwood resident said. “At first I was thinking maybe it’s just the pilot light. I had no idea how to light it because I know I’ve had people come out and light it before.”
Cuyahoga County, OHwestlifenews.com

$10 Million proposed for Cuyahoga County Rental Assistance

County Executive Armond Budish on Monday proposed an additional $10 million of federal emergency funding for rent relief to help residents who are having difficulty making rent payments due to the pandemic. If approved by County Council, the funding will come from federal aid provided to the County through the...
Cuyahoga County, OHclevelandmagazine.com

A New Plan Could Open Up 30 Miles Of Cleveland's Coasts To The Public

More public lakefront parks could be on the horizon thanks to the Cuyahoga County Lakefront Public Access Plan, which seeks to change how we think about Cleveland's shoreline. You tend to do dumb things when you’ve been cooped up for a long time, like go to the beach in the middle of winter. A few months ago, I visited Kenneth J. Sims Park in Euclid. It was a cold day, with rainclouds gathering out over the water. There was no one else around as my wife and I walked down to the fishing pier there, which juts out into Lake Erie. We braced ourselves against the freeze, and walked the length of the beach, first along the sands to the west, and then the paved path to the east, where newly constructed berms held back the dirt of the bluff, and the waves roared in, swelling and crashing against the shore.
Cuyahoga County, OHcuyahogacounty.us

Cuyahoga County Diversion Center Now Open

The Cuyahoga County Diversion Center opened its doors on May 3. It is a first-of-its kind facility in Ohio, working in conjunction with law enforcement to help individuals involved in a low-level offense who are exhibiting signs and symptoms of a mental illness and/or addiction receive the help, care and linkage to community resources they need in a treatment environment rather than going to the County jail.