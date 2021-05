(Washington, DC) — One of the three Iowa Republicans in the U-S House voted for establishing a commission to investigate the January 6 attack on the U-S Capitol. Second District Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks of Ottumwa was one of 35 G-O-P members who voted to create a bipartisan commission to examine the events of January 6th. Miller-Meeks didn’t issued a statement about her vote. Democratic Congresswoman Cindy Axne says she voted to establish the commission “to get to the truth of how the attack on the Capitol happened” and to ensure it cannot happen again. First District Congresswoman Ashley Hinson says she opposes launching the commission because it could interfere with Department of Justice, Department of Homeland Security and F-B-I investigations. Congressman Randy Feenstra didn’t issue a statement on his “no” vote.