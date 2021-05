Celebrity Cruises has just released more details about its third Edge-class ship, the Celebrity Beyond. The line’s newest ship is building on the design and features of her predecessors, the Celebrity Edge, which debuted in 2018, and Celebrity Apex (2020). The Celebrity Beyond will amplify some of the extraordinary features that Celebrity Cruises is known for. When the ship debuts on April 27, 2022, she will offer cruises in Europe before heading to the Caribbean in October.