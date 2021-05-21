newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lake Charles, LA

Displaced wildlife following this weeks floods

By Marcello Cuadra
KPLC TV
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - This week’s historic flooding has not only left many residents displaced but also wildlife. “Flooding can often force wildlife out of their normal home ranges, as you know, those areas get inundated or get wet.”. Scott Durham, the biologist director at the Louisiana Department of...

www.kplctv.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lake Charles, LA
State
Louisiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildlife#Alligators#Extreme Weather#Floods#Louisiana Flooding#Wild Animals#Wild Birds#Land Birds#Deer#Turkeys#Rabbits#Negative Impacts#Normal#Home#La#This Week
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Louisiana Staterecordpatriot.com

Heavy rains hammer western Louisiana with more to come

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Heavy rains in western Louisiana flooded streets, left cars stranded and heightened worries in a region hammered by two hurricanes last year and a deep freeze this winter. The National Weather Service said between five and 12 inches (12-30 centimeters) of rain had already fallen...
Louisiana StateLivingston Parish News

Flash flood watch in effect as southeast Louisiana braces for more storms

A flash flood watch will be in effect until Wednesday as southeast Louisiana braces for several rounds of thunderstorms over the next few days, according to the National Weather Service. A low-pressure system moving through Louisiana could produce heavier rainfall amounts across portions of southeast Louisiana, generally along and south...
Lake Charles, LAfox8live.com

LIVE WEATHER BLOG: Weather alerts and flooding updates

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - We are currently tracking severe weather in our area. Flash Flood Emergency issued for Lake Charles, Moss Bluff and Prien until 4:45 p.m. Tornado Warning issued for the following areas until 2:45 p.m.:. Lake Charles. Moss Bluff. Goosport. Special Marine warning issued from Intracoastal City...
Lake Charles, LAwbrz.com

Photos: Major flooding throughout Lake Charles area Monday

LAKE CHARLES - Heavy rainfall brought widespread flooding to parts of southwest Louisiana Monday. Check here for photos and videos from around the Lake Charles area Monday. The National Weather Service reported several inches of rain in the area around noon, including more than seven inches in Moss Bluff, just north of Lake Charles.
Louisiana StatePosted by
Only In Louisiana

See Thousands Of Sunflowers In Bloom Along The Sunflower Trail In Louisiana

There’s a little slice of Highway 3049 in Louisiana that transforms into quite the scenic byway when thousands of sunflowers bloom every summer. Gas up the car and don’t forget your camera, because you’re not doing to want to let the season pass you by without checking out the Sunflower Trail Festival in Gilliam. Timing […] The post See Thousands Of Sunflowers In Bloom Along The Sunflower Trail In Louisiana appeared first on Only In Your State.
Calcasieu Parish, LAKPLC TV

Sheriff’s Office urges residents to stay off roads

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is urging residents to stay off the roads as all areas of the parish are experiencing flooding. The Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that “roadways and conditions are deteriorating and changing quickly.”. “CPSO has deployed high water vehicles and...
Lake Charles, LALake Charles American Press

Area under severe thunderstorm, flash flood warning

Today marks the first of several periods of heavy rain and storms through the week, according to the National Weather Service’s Lake Charles office. Rain chances will wind down to scattered storms tonight, before returning with another batch of heavy rains tomorrow. Severe thunderstorm and flash flooding warnings remain in...
Calcasieu Parish, LAPosted by
Calcasieu Parish News

Flooded Roadways in Calcasieu Parish, CPSO Urges People to Stay Off Roadway

Flooded Roadways in Calcasieu Parish, CPSO Urges People to Stay Off Roadway. From the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office, Calcasieu Parish – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently handling numerous flood-related calls due to the ongoing weather situation in our area. It appears all areas of the parish are experiencing flooding on the roadways and conditions are deteriorating and changing quickly.
Lafayette, LAtheadvocate.com

Veteran international correspondent to chronicle Lake Charles' recovery for The Advocate

The Advocate has hired a veteran reporter to cover the recovery of Lake Charles and Southwest Louisiana from last year’s twin hurricanes. Mike Smith, 46, joins the newspaper from Agence France-Presse, the French wire service with operations all over the world. Smith had worked for AFP for more than 14 years, including stints as the bureau chief in Lagos, Nigeria; and deputy bureau chief in Jerusalem. He is also the author of a 2015 book about Boko Haram, the jihadist group that has terrorized Nigeria.
Calcasieu Parish, LAweather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Calcasieu, Jefferson Davis by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 11:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 12:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Calcasieu; Jefferson Davis The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northwestern Jefferson Davis Parish in southwestern Louisiana Northeastern Calcasieu Parish in southwestern Louisiana * Until 1215 PM CDT. * At 1141 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Iowa, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Lebleu Settlement around 1145 AM CDT. Fenton around 1155 AM CDT. Buller around 1205 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Lacassine. This includes Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 38 and 52. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...<.75IN
Louisiana Statebossierpress.com

Louisiana recognizes historical bowling in Bossier City

Two young couples went bowling one evening in 1959. One of them rolled the bowling ball toward the bowling pins and the pins fell. Excitedly, he turned around and announced, “This is fun! I am going to build one.” The only bowling center in Bossier City and the oldest operating bowling center in Louisiana was born in his idea on that one day of fun.
Lake Charles, LAEunice News

The marsh mud was too soggy

One of the things President Biden talked about when he recently visited Lake Charles was the need to protect our coastline against rising tides generally and storm surges in particular. It’s not a new idea. Folks in coastal Louisiana have been talking for more than a century about building a protection levee to block the storm surges that are usually more destructive than storm winds. A hurricane…
Calcasieu Parish, LAweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Calcasieu, Cameron by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 11:47:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 14:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flash Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. If you are in the warned area move to higher ground immediately. Residents living along streams and creeks should take immediate precautions to protect life and property. Target Area: Calcasieu; Cameron The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Southwestern Calcasieu Parish in southwestern Louisiana Northwestern Cameron Parish in southwestern Louisiana Central Jefferson County in southeastern Texas Southern Orange County in southeastern Texas * Until 215 PM CDT. * At 1147 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 3 and 8 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Beaumont, Port Arthur, Orange, Nederland, Groves, Port Neches, Vidor, Bridge City, West Orange, Sabine National Wildlife, Johnsons Bayou, Central Gardens, Sabine Pass, Lake Charles Regional Airport, Rose City, Orangefield, Pinehurst, Southeast Texas Regional Airport, Port Acres and Hackberry. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Beauregard Parish, LAweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Beauregard, Calcasieu by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 14:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-18 14:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Beauregard; Calcasieu The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas Sabine River Near Bon Wier ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas Calcasieu River Near Kinder Calcasieu River Near Oberlin Calcasieu River Near Glenmora Mermentau River Near Mermentau Vermilion River At Lafayette, Surrey Street Gage Sabine River Near Deweyville Neches River at Neches River Saltwater Barrier Neches River Near Evadale Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Sabine River Near Deweyville. * Until further notice. * At 1:45 PM CDT Monday the stage was 26.6 feet. * Flood stage is 24.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 1:45 PM CDT Monday was 26.6 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 26.9 feet just after midnight tonight. * Impact...At 27.0 feet, Widespread moderate lowland flooding will occur. Homes in Deweyville closest to the river are flooded. Flooding of homes in the Indian Lakes and River Oaks sections will also occur. Low-lying roads and a few homes in Southwest Beauregard Parish have some flooding. Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Sabine River Deweyville 24.0 26.6 Mon 1 pm CDT 26.8 26.5 26.3