newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Providence, RI

Editorial Roundup: New England

By The Associated Press
Woonsocket Call
 1 day ago

Hartford Courant. May 18, 2021. Editorial: The angry, disruptive display at UHart’s commencement over switching to NCAA Division III was thoughtless and misguided. Filled with anger and disappointment over the University of Hartford’s decision to move its athletic program from NCAA Division I to Division III, a number of students decided to make their displeasure known during the school’s commencement exercises at the XL Center in Hartford this weekend.

www.woonsocketcall.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Florida State
State
Connecticut State
City
Providence, RI
State
Mississippi State
State
Arizona State
State
Maine State
Providence, RI
College Sports
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
Providence, RI
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Geno Auriemma
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Food Insecurity#New England#Food Pantries#Us News College#Boston Herald#Team Sports#Uhart#Ncaa Division Iii#College Of Education#D Iii#The Board Of Regent#Hearst Connecticut Media#Covid#Uconn#University Of Hartford#Harvard Kennedy School#Rappaport Institute#U S Supreme Court#Chelsea
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
University of Connecticut
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Sports
News Break
NCAA
News Break
Federal Aid
News Break
Chelsea F.C.
Related
Providence, RINorwalk Hour

Masks can come off starting Tuesday, with some exceptions

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Islanders who are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus will no longer be required to wear face coverings in most situations starting Tuesday, but there remains some uncertainty as rules may vary from place to place. Gov. Daniel McKee announced the updated mask regulations on Friday...
Providence, RIABC6.com

R.I. lawmakers meeting on schools administrator accused of wrongdoing

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – Rhode Island lawmakers are meeting about the vetting and hiring of a Providence school administrator accused of wrongdoing on Monday. The Providence delegation to the Senate has asked Senate Rules, Government Ethics and Oversight Committee Chairman Louis DiPalma to convene an oversight hearing regarding their vetting process and hiring of former Providence Schools Administrator Olayinka Alege.
Providence, RITurnto10.com

5 shootings in 4 days: Rhode Island officials call for stricter gun laws

Rhode Island's congressional delegation and community leaders on Monday called for stricter gun laws and improved social programs in the wake of at least five shootings in four days, including one described as the worst in Providence history. The officials met at the Nonviolence Institute in Providence to discuss policy...
Personal Financeprovidencejournal.com

Opinion/Shaer: TCI is wrong for Rhode Island

Jonathan Shaer is director of the New England Convenience Store and Energy Marketers Association. The Rhode Island House and Senate are considering bills that would authorize the state to enter the Transportation & Climate Initiative Program (TCI-P), a cleverly designed program that raises the price of gasoline and diesel every year without the legislature ever having to take a vote. It’s a revenue-generating program disguised as pro-climate policy (of course) that every Rhode Islander should look upon with suspicion and disappointment.
Newport, RIPosted by
Newport Buzz

(Updated) Visitors From These 19 States Must Quarantine When Traveling To Rhode Island

If you are coming to Rhode Island from one of the 19 states listed below with a COVID-19 positivity rate greater than 5%, you are required to quarantine for 10 days while in Rhode Island. As an exception, you may provide proof of a negative test for COVID-19 that was taken within 72 hours prior to arrival in Rhode Island. If you receive a test during your quarantine in Rhode Island and get a negative test result, you can stop quarantining. However, you still need to self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days, wear a mask in public, and follow physical distancing guidelines. You also must quarantine while waiting for a negative test result.
Providence, RIprovidencejournal.com

Opinion/Goodwin and Slater: Our seniors deserve the care they need

Senate Majority Whip Maryellen Goodwin, D-Providence, and Rep. Scott A. Slater, D-Providence, are the sponsors of the Nursing Home Staffing and Quality Care Act. Nursing home residents deserve quality care. When a family makes the difficult decision to choose placement in a long-term-care facility, they do so with the expectation that they will be receiving quality, nurturing care.
Providence, RINew Haven Register

Quahogging to return to lower Providence River

WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island regulators have opened up an area in the lower Providence River to quahogging for the first time in decades. The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management announced Friday that improvements in water quality in the Bay will gradually allow for more shellfishing further up the Bay, the Providence Journal reported.
Providence, RINew Haven Register

Rhode Island to study ways to boost minority-owned business

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island is launching a $150,000 study to figure out ways to support and promote the growth of minority-owned businesses in the state, authorities announced Monday. The study is a partnership between the nonprofit Rhode Island Foundation and the administration of Gov. Daniel KcKee. The work,...
Providence, RIUS News and World Report

Officials Call for Stricter Laws to Tackle Rash of Shootings

Addressing gun violence in Rhode Island will require Stricter gun laws as well as improved social programs that address the underlying socioeconomic issues, congressional, state and city leaders said at a news conference Monday held in response to a several recent shootings in the state. “Gun violence is a stain...
EconomyPosted by
1420 WBSM

Hey Charlie, Look at What Rhode Island Is Doing [OPINION]

Rhode Island businesses have reason to celebrate this week. Governor Dan McKee is lifting the draconian lockdown measures implemented by his predecessor Gina Raimondo before she fled for a cabinet position in the Biden Administration. Another reason for Rhode Islanders to celebrate. The biggest little state in the union is...
Food & Drinksrimonthly.com

Quahog Week Kicks Off in Rhode Island

Celebrate Rhode Island’s fifth annual Quahog Week from May 17-23 by purchasing, preparing and eating dishes showcasing Rhode Island’s famous hard shell clams. This week-long celebration shines a light on Rhode Island’s favorite local clam, the hard-working men and women who harvest them and the vibrant local food industry that makes them available to consumers. Rhode Island is known for its quahogs and the industry supports many families year-round, both from an economic standpoint, and as a treasured pastime of digging for clams and creating memories together.
Providence, RIGoLocalProv

Whitcomb: Hackerama; Reusing Old Buildings; Big Name for Mid-Size Airport

“One vast segment of the tree, the very topmost, bows ceremoniously against a. patient, sagacious, apparently possessing the wisdom such a union of space,. -- From “Tree,’’ by C.K. Williams (1936-2015), American poet, critic and translator. “Man’s capacity for justice makes democracy possible, but man’s inclination to injustice makes democracy...
Public Healthprovidencejournal.com

How RI compares nationally in COVID stats

Here is how Rhode Island compares with the other 49 states, statistically, in its response to the coronavirus crisis. 12 Rhode Island had the 12th-most newly identified cases of coronavirus per capita among the 50 states over the last seven days. 7 Rhode Island had the seventh-most COVID-positive hospital patients...
Homelessprovidencejournal.com

Opinion/Santilli and Hayes: RI can be the first state to end homelessness

Karen A. Santilli is president and CEO of Crossroads Rhode Island. Eileen Hayes is president and CEO of Amos House. Laura Jaworski, executive director of House of Hope Community Development Corporation, contributed to this commentary. As the heads of three organizations providing shelter and services to individuals and families experiencing...