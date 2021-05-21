Reps. Gaetz, Greene to host America First Rally in Mesa

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer:. Feeling good about the recount up there in Maricopa County, I drove my pickup into town. Larry Liberty, 1776 on your AM dial, was talking about the tyranny of Arizona’s rigged election, how it gave us Sleepy-Joe-Stalin-Biden, Barack-Hussein-Obama’s-Hand-Puppet, and how we got to keep fighting “the tyranny of socialism, and the transgenderfication of our children, by supporting the Cyber Ninjas hunting for Chinese bamboo fibers among the ballots with specially trained bamboo-sniffing panda bears.”