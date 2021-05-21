newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mesa, AZ

Reps. Gaetz, Greene to host America First Rally in Mesa

fox10phoenix.com
 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleFlorida and Georgia Reps. Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene are heading to a rally at the Delta Hotels by Marriott Phoenix in Mesa. FOX 10's Anita Roman has the details.

www.fox10phoenix.com
View All 4 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Phoenix, AZ
State
Georgia State
City
Mesa, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Government
State
Florida State
Mesa, AZ
Government
Local
Arizona Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Gaetz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#America First Rally#The Delta Hotels#Marriott Phoenix#Fox#Reps Gaetz
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Arizona Statekawc.org

Kimberly Yee Joins Race For Arizona Governor

Arizona's Treasurer Kimberly Yee announced her run for Governor Monday in a video posted to her campaign site. Yee who serves Arizona as the 45 treasure of the state said she is running for Governor to 'secure our southern border'. Yee also served as a state senator back in 2017.
Arizona StateWashington Post

Arizona is now ground zero in Republicans’ war on voting

UNDETERRED BY the backlash to Georgia’s new anti-voting law, Arizona Republicans have made their state ground zero in the party’s spurious efforts to question the 2020 election results and restrict voting. First, they insisted on running a chaotic “audit” of the 2020 vote in Maricopa County, the state’s most populous, without the expertise or the safeguards to do so credibly; that nightmare continues, and the results could seriously harm faith in U.S. elections. Then, Arizona Republicans imposed what they call “fixes” to state election law, including a new voting restriction that is pointless — if your goal is to make elections simple and fair.
Arizona Statetucson.com

Arizona Treasurer Kimberly Yee announces GOP bid for governor

PHOENIX — State Treasurer Kimberly Yee is hoping to ride the same political path as the current governor. In a video Monday, Yee announced she wants to be the Republican nominee for the state's top executive post in 2022. Yee, the first Asian-American elected to Arizona statewide office, provided little...
Arizona Statecrossroadstoday.com

Arizona sheriff’s immigration patrols to cost public $200M

PHOENIX (AP) — The costs to taxpayers from a racial profiling lawsuit stemming from former Sheriff Joe Arpaio’s immigration patrols in metro Phoenix a decade ago are expected to reach $202 million by summer 2022. Officials approved a tentative county budget Monday that provides $31 million for the cost of...
Maricopa County, AZPosted by
The Hill

Maricopa County Republican official calls Trump 'unhinged'

The Maricopa County Republican who leads the Arizona county's elections department slammed former President Trump on Saturday, calling his comments on its 2020 election audit “unhinged.”. “Wow. This is unhinged. I’m literally looking at our voter registration database on my other screen. Right now. We can’t indulge these insane lies...
Arizona StateDerrick

Arizona mom denies killing 2 children with meat cleaver

PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona woman accused in the grisly slayings of her two children with a meat cleaver made her first court appearance Monday, where she denied harming them. “I did not kill anybody,” Yui Inoue, 40, said through a Japanese interpreter before a Maricopa County Superior Court commissioner in Phoenix told her not to talk about the case except with an attorney.
Maricopa County, AZAZFamily

Maricopa County fights back against election fraud claims

PHOENIX (AP) — Republicans in Arizona’s largest county are escalating their defense of their 2020 vote count, putting them increasingly at odds with former President Donald Trump and a sizeable chunk of their party that believes without evidence that something was amiss. Maricopa County’s top officials, almost all of them...
Mesa, AZyourvalley.net

Mesa students honored as part of BBB Ethical Cadet Scholarship Program

Better Business Bureau serving the Pacific Southwest and Salt River Project recently honored 10 Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps students as part of BBB Ethical Cadet Scholarship Program. Two were from Mesa: Dylan Caldwell and Andrew Diaz, both from Mesa High School, according to a release. Others honored were:. Quinten...
Arizona StateStamford Advocate

Arizona finds 468 new COVID-19 cases but no new deaths

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona is reporting 468 new confirmed COVID-19 cases but no new deaths. The state dashboard posted the latest virus related data Monday, bringing its pandemic-wide totals to 873,446 and 17,466 deaths. The number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 deviated little from the last few days at 594....
Arizona StateTruth About Cars

ElectraMeccanica to Build EVs in the Arizona Desert

ElectraMeccanica is the latest vehicle manufacturer to set up shop in Arizona, breaking ground on a 235,000 square foot facility. The assembly and manufacturing plant includes a research center and lab, on 18 acres near the airport in Mesa. ElectraMeccanica can produce 20,000 electric vehicles (EVs) annually starting in Spring,...
Phoenix, AZazbigmedia.com

12 Metro Phoenix companies that are hiring now

Gov. Ducey recently announced that the state will offer a $2,000 return to work bonus in an effort to get Arizonans employed. For those who are currently on the job hunt, below is a list of 11 local businesses that are hiring now, with big incentives. : Ducey’s ‘Arizona Back...
Arizona Statetucson.com

Fitz's Opinion: A day in the life of a true believer in Arizona

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer:. Feeling good about the recount up there in Maricopa County, I drove my pickup into town. Larry Liberty, 1776 on your AM dial, was talking about the tyranny of Arizona’s rigged election, how it gave us Sleepy-Joe-Stalin-Biden, Barack-Hussein-Obama’s-Hand-Puppet, and how we got to keep fighting “the tyranny of socialism, and the transgenderfication of our children, by supporting the Cyber Ninjas hunting for Chinese bamboo fibers among the ballots with specially trained bamboo-sniffing panda bears.”
Arizona Statechamberbusinessnews.com

Help wanted in Arizona: Job growth to exceed half million by 2029

As Arizona recovers from the pandemic, thousands of employers are ramping up hiring across the state and job growth is projected to remain steady for years to come. A new report projects more than a half million new jobs by 2029. Some sectors, however, are finding it challenging to fill...