Historical White Lake

L. G. Ripley was loyal to his hometown and never lost faith in its people or institutions. He contributed liberally, and often beyond his means, to every movement for the betterment of his town and its citizens. No one was ever turned away empty handed who came to him with a worthy cause. And for this spirit of loyalty to country and home his deeds will endure in the hearts of those who knew him and his cherished memory will be passed on to succeeding generations as one of Montague’s greatest benefactors. (Taken from a portion of his obituary that appeared in May 1919.)