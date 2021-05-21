newsbreak-logo
Memphis, TN

Hot temperatures across the Mid-South

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 23 hours ago
MID-SOUTH — HAPPY FRIDAY!

~Grab the sunglasses and remember to hydrate.

~It’s a comfortable and sunny start to the day.

~Temperatures this afternoon will rise to the mid-80s.

~Rain chance: <10%. ~Winds: 10/15 mph. ~

LOOKING AHEAD: Temperatures will continue to heat up the next several days as rain chances go down. LOOK BEFORE YOU LOCK. Our next rain chance will be next Wednesday.

~Watch the video above for your Friday weathercast.

