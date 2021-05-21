Hot temperatures across the Mid-South
MID-SOUTH — HAPPY FRIDAY!
~Grab the sunglasses and remember to hydrate.
~It’s a comfortable and sunny start to the day.
~Temperatures this afternoon will rise to the mid-80s.
~Rain chance: <10%. ~Winds: 10/15 mph. ~
LOOKING AHEAD: Temperatures will continue to heat up the next several days as rain chances go down. LOOK BEFORE YOU LOCK. Our next rain chance will be next Wednesday.
~Watch the video above for your Friday weathercast.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.