Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa is happy with his defence ahead of today's clash with Tottenham. Bielsa was asked about facing Spurs pair Harry Kane and Gareth Bale. On Kane, the Argentine said: “Harry Kane has a stability in his performances throughout the whole campaign. To consider the performance he had against us such a long time ago, to say or look at how he's evolved or not when he had that impact against us, it is not an exercise that is convenient because he has a regularity in his game that we don't need to look back so far."