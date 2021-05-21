Destiny 2 Crossplay Beta Coming Next Week

Combat that’s easy to learn, hard to master In the upcoming closed beta, you will be able to choose from 12 different Hunters each with unique and powerful skills and swordplay. We are excited to finally be able to show you our unique Hunters. A few of our team’s favorite Hunters include Tau and Samjang. Tau is a Demi-Beast Hunter who can inflict massive amounts of heavy damage despite his cute furry look. Samjang is another favorite Hunter ours who is essentially a monk with an afro. He came to Hunter’s Arena to bring peace to his people but look out, as his way of restoring the world includes summoning a giant Buddha’s hand upon his enemies! In Hunter’s Arena, even players new to the game can easily engage in dynamic fights. However, as you face stronger and smarter foes, be prepared against strategic mind games and various tricks up your enemy’s sleeve.