Destiny 2 Crossplay Beta Coming Next Week

By Liam Wiseman
IGN
 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’ve been patiently waiting for Destiny 2 to finally receive crossplay, you’ll be glad to know that we’re one step closer to that happening. Developer Bungie has announced a crossplay beta consisting of unique Vanguard Strikes will be available from the 25 to 27 of May, on its weekly blog.

