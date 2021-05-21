newsbreak-logo
Celebrities

Celebrity Birthdays: May 21

Journal Gazette and Times Courier
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHere are some of the notable people celebrating birthdays today, including Cody Johnson, David Ajala, Lisa Edelstein, Mr. T, Ron Isley, Sarah Ramos and more.

David Ajala
Lisa Edelstein
Sarah Ramos
Cody Johnson
