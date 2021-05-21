Simona Halep withdraws from French Open with calf injury

MADRID/WASHINGTON, May 4, 2021 (by Michael Dickens) Never count Elise Mertens out of a tennis match. She never does. Now Simona Halep knows that the Belgian doesn’t either. On Tuesday at the Mutua Madrid Open, with the roof open to allow the sunny skies of the Spanish capital city to blanket Manolo Santana Stadium on a warm, 17º Celsius afternoon, the World No. 16 from Belgium trailed by a break in both the second and third sets against the World No. 3 Halep from Romania. Somehow, some way, the 13th seed Mertens remained resilient and strong, and after two hours and 34-minutes of physical and entertaining tennis, it was the Belgian No. 1 who pulled out a well-deserved 4-6, 7-5, 7-5 victory to advance to Wednesday’s quarterfinal round against World No. 7 Aryna Sabalenka, who easily advanced over 33rd-ranked American Jessica Pegula, 6-1, 6-2.