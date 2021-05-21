newsbreak-logo
Tennis

Simona Halep withdraws from French Open with calf injury

By The Associated Press
Raleigh News & Observer
 1 day ago

Third-ranked Simona Halep withdrew from the French Open on Friday because of a calf injury. The 29-year-old Romanian, who won the title at Roland Garros in 2018, tore a muscle in her left calf at the Italian Open and said it needs more time to heal. The French Open begins May 30.

