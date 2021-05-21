Va. brewery offers $10,000 prize for someone to 'slow down'

RICHMOND, Va. -- If your office has reopened and you're still not ready to go back to work, Devils Backbone brewery has a contest that will interest you.

The Virginia-based brewery has offered a prize valued at $10,000 to a winner interested in living in an Airstream.

"Devils Backbone is looking for someone who wants to slow down, spend more time in nature, and try new things!" a spokesperson wrote in an email that explained the contest.

The contest is open to anyone 21 years old or older. Contestants must upload a 60-second video to Devils Backbone website that explains or shows why they would want to live “Slow by Nature” for a month.

Here's what the winner receives:

One-month stay in the Airstream (WiFi included)

Devils Backbone Brewpub gift card (to stock up the Airstream)

Free Devils Backbone swag

Arbor & Sheath dining experience

Horseback trail ride

Hoop house gardening experience where you’ll learn to grow ingredients used in some of Devils Backbone’s experimental beers

A beer tasting day

Chef-curated picnic

The contest closes May 31. Click here to enter .

