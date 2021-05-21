newsbreak-logo
Virginia State

Va. brewery offers $10,000 prize for someone to 'slow down'

By Scott Wise
WTVR CBS 6
 1 day ago
RICHMOND, Va. -- If your office has reopened and you're still not ready to go back to work, Devils Backbone brewery has a contest that will interest you.

The Virginia-based brewery has offered a prize valued at $10,000 to a winner interested in living in an Airstream.

"Devils Backbone is looking for someone who wants to slow down, spend more time in nature, and try new things!" a spokesperson wrote in an email that explained the contest.

The contest is open to anyone 21 years old or older. Contestants must upload a 60-second video to Devils Backbone website that explains or shows why they would want to live “Slow by Nature” for a month.

Here's what the winner receives:

  • One-month stay in the Airstream (WiFi included)
  • Devils Backbone Brewpub gift card (to stock up the Airstream)
  • Free Devils Backbone swag
  • Arbor & Sheath dining experience
  • Horseback trail ride
  • Hoop house gardening experience where you’ll learn to grow ingredients used in some of Devils Backbone’s experimental beers
  • A beer tasting day
  • Chef-curated picnic

The contest closes May 31. Click here to enter .

