Va. brewery offers $10,000 prize for someone to 'slow down'
RICHMOND, Va. -- If your office has reopened and you're still not ready to go back to work, Devils Backbone brewery has a contest that will interest you.
The Virginia-based brewery has offered a prize valued at $10,000 to a winner interested in living in an Airstream.
"Devils Backbone is looking for someone who wants to slow down, spend more time in nature, and try new things!" a spokesperson wrote in an email that explained the contest.
The contest is open to anyone 21 years old or older. Contestants must upload a 60-second video to Devils Backbone website that explains or shows why they would want to live “Slow by Nature” for a month.
Here's what the winner receives:
- One-month stay in the Airstream (WiFi included)
- Devils Backbone Brewpub gift card (to stock up the Airstream)
- Free Devils Backbone swag
- Arbor & Sheath dining experience
- Horseback trail ride
- Hoop house gardening experience where you’ll learn to grow ingredients used in some of Devils Backbone’s experimental beers
- A beer tasting day
- Chef-curated picnic
The contest closes May 31. Click here to enter .
