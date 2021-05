This proves once again that men are much simpler than women when it comes to their wants and needs in a successful relationship!. My buddy Gary is always quoting from the book, His Needs, Her Needs: Building an Affair-Proof Marriage. And while the meme below detailing the differences between men and women is meant to be funny, it's also true in a lot of ways. The book says that men need their woman to fulfill their 'physical needs,' be attractive to him, a companion, one that brags on him and admires him, and creates a good home environment. Yes ladies, when he harvests a ten-point buck, you need to brag on him. He wants to know you're proud of him!