Firefighters douse blaze engulfing 2 Atlanta warehouses

ATLANTA (AP) — Firefighters in Atlanta say they successfully contained a fire that engulfed two warehouses in the city overnight.

No injuries were reported and authorities say they don’t believe anyone was inside the burning storage buildings. Atlanta Fire Department crews were dispatched to the blaze at 11:45 p.m. Thursday.

Firefighters found one warehouse burning but explosions and the threat of the building collapsing kept them from going inside, said Sgt. Cortez Stafford. The flames spread to a second warehouse next door.

The buildings were used to store auto parts and other items, WSB-TV reported.

Firefighters kept the blaze from a six-story apartment building next door to the burning warehouse. Georgia Power temporarily cut electricity in the area to help keep the fire from spreading.