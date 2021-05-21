newsbreak-logo
Banksy: Hula-hooping girl goes on display in Suffolk museum

BBC
 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleA Banksy artwork is being put on display for the first time since it was removed from the side of a building. The hula-hooping girl mural appeared on a wall in Nottingham in October and was later claimed by the artist. It was bought by gallery owner John Brandler and...

www.bbc.com
