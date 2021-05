News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. The American Muslim Women PAC has endorsed Democratic gubernatorial candidate Jennifer Carroll Foy. “Jennifer Carroll Foy stands out from the field as an unapologetic advocate for marginalized communities,” said Mirriam Seddiq, founder of AMW PAC, the country’s first and only PAC dedicated to uplifting and empowering Muslim women. “As a defense attorney myself, Jennifer’s deep experience fighting for those who cannot fight for themselves as not just a public defender, but as a foster mom, Delegate, and candidate for governor, proves that she will be the governor that women of color can trust to deliver on the systemic change we need. We are proud to endorse her and support her campaign in every way we can.”