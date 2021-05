News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Piper Sandler analyst Peter Keith reiterated an Overweight rating and $140.00 price target on Overstock.com (NASDAQ: OSTK) on the belief that the upcoming launch of tZero Crypto 2.0 should unlock to much higher Crypto trading activity and if NFTs are securitized, this could be a major opportunity for tZero as tZero is essentially the only platform where they would be traded currently. Combined, these two dynamics could cause significant upward re-valuation for tZero.