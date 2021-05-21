Chinese educational organization abandons Clinton campus

Applications are currently being accepted by the City of Clinton, Iowa for part-time Fixed-Route Driver. Applicants must have ability to obtain a valid Iowa CDL Class B License with air brake and passenger endorsements within three-weeks of hire and maintain it throughout employment; subject to a thorough background investigation; applicant also subject to a DOT physical exam including drug testing and functional-task capacity-testing. Duties involve transporting passengers within the City on the fixed routes, able to maintain a schedule, provide good customer service and providing maintenance support for the transit department. Requirements: high school diploma/GED; US citizen and Iowa resident upon employment. The City of Clinton is compliant with Iowa Smoke Free Act and smoking is prohibited by Iowa Code on any transit vehicle or public property/building. Applicants must be able to work a flexible schedule including early morning, daytime, evening and night hours and split shifts Monday – Sunday. Starting hourly wage is $18.604. Apply at Clinton City Hall, 611 S. 3rd Street, Clinton, Iowa. Applications must be received in the Clerk’s office by 4:30 P.M. on June 30, 2021. E.O.E.