Clinton, IA

Chinese educational organization abandons Clinton campus

By Winona Whitaker winonawhitaker@clintonherald.com
Clinton Herald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLINTON — The continued education of international students at the former Ashford University campus in Clinton is in doubt. Confucius International Education Group, which owns the campus at 400 Bluff Blvd. in Clinton, hasn’t been in touch with its Iowa contacts in months and is more than a half million dollars behind on property taxes, according to tax records.

