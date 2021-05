Olivia Rodrigo has no time for sexist criticism of her songs—or the songs of her fellow women artists, for that matter. In a new interview with The Guardian, the “deja vu” singer opened up about some of the not-so-nice comments she’s received about her music. While she admits that she doesn't try to look at negative criticism too often, she’s noticed that some people have accused her of “only writing songs about boys”—a similar critique aimed at the likes of Taylor Swift, who happens to be Olivia’s favorite artist.