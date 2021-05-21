Local Sports 5-21-2020

The last time the Buckeyes made or even attempted a game-winning field goal was in November of 2009. The team's current kicker, Jake Seibert, was in second grade at the time. For the most part, Ohio State simply hasn't needed that sort of late-game heroics, winning the vast majority of its games by double digits the past decade. And the games they've lost haven't come down to a make-or-break Buckeye kick, either (with the exception of the Penn State loss in 2016, but that's a different scenario).