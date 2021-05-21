Local Sports 5-21-2020

newsbreak-logo
The Nebraska baseball team hits the road for the final time during the 2021 regular season this weekend when it heads to Bloomington, Indiana for pod play against 25th ranked Indiana and Ohio State. Nebraska is 1-1 against both the Hoosiers and Buckeyes this season. The Huskers begin the weekend with a one game lead over Indiana in the Big Ten Conference standings. We’ll have all four games this weekend on 1230AM and 104.1FM KHAS. Tonight’s game gets underway at 7:00pm. Pre-game show begins at 6:00pm.

