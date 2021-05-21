newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Denver, CO

Three Lesser-Known Factors For Hoteliers To Consider When Bringing On A New Digital Agency

By Adam Deflorian
Posted by 
Forbes
Forbes
 23 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

Adam Deflorian is the Founder and CEO of AZDS Interactive Group, an agency based in Denver, Colorado. As domestic travel accelerates and hotels ramp up their Covid-19 recovery strategies, many hoteliers find themselves in the position of needing additional help from digital agencies. Whether it’s supplementing an existing agency or developing a brand-new relationship, one thing is clear: At a time when hotels are more understaffed than ever and need the cross-industry expertise of agency leaders, the demand for excellent digital agencies will return in a big way in coming years.

www.forbes.com
Forbes

Forbes

183K+
Followers
45K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT

The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

 https://www.forbes.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Denver, CO
Business
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Business
County
Denver, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marketing Strategies#Business Strategies#Travel Agencies#Founder#Azds Interactive Group#Midscale Lifestyle Brands#Forbes Agency Council#Digital Expertise#Solid Digital Growth#Agency Leaders#Hospitality Clients#Luxury Hotels#Brand Understanding#Media Strategy#Hospitality Experience#Destination Resorts#Executives
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Related
EconomyForbes

Five Tips For Having A Strong Marketing Strategy In Your Startup

Scott Samson is the founder and CEO of SamsonPR, a B2B tech public relations agency putting disruptive companies on the map. "We don’t need to focus on our marketing and public relations efforts. We will achieve buy-in due to the strength of our product." This type of statement is common...
Chicago, ILdevops.com

ThoughtWorks Report Reveals Key Success Factors in Digital Transformations

Business executives and senior technology leaders indicate that a change-embracing culture and selecting the right transformation partners are critical to enterprise modernization. Chicago, IL, May 20,2021 – ThoughtWorks, a global technology company, commissioned Forrester Consulting to evaluate how companies are designing, building and maintaining new customer-facing technology. The findings of...
EconomyPosted by
Forbes

How To Turn Marketing And Sales Into A Data-Powered Power Couple

Luanne Tierney, CMO @ Betterworks, Board Member, Author, Growth Marketer. Helping our next generation. Marketing and sales should be the best of friends. Yet all too often, I’ve found that confusion about how each function creates value erodes the trust and collaboration that the relationship needs to be successful. Without...
Politicsmartechseries.com

WordPress VIP Brings Digital Transformation to Government Agencies with Newly Approved FedRAMP Certification

With this certification completed in partnership with The Department of Veterans Affairs, government entities can now leverage the content agility of WordPress VIP without compromising security and compliance. Today, WordPress VIP (WPVIP), the leading provider of enterprise WordPress and part of Automattic’s suite of innovative brands, has received a FedRAMP...
TechnologyCIO

The IT Leader’s Guide to a Customer-Centric Digital Strategy

Many high-performing sales teams rely on innovative technologies and data-driven insights to deliver personalized customer experiences. But not only is technology constantly changing, the role of selling isn’t limited to just sales reps anymore. As organizations pivot priorities and shift resources to keep up with ever-changing market conditions or economic...
Cell PhonesPosted by
Forbes

Mind The Gap: Exploring The Technology Breakdown In The Omnichannel Customer Experience

James Garvert is a Neustar SVP and GM, responsible for Caller ID, Branded Call Display, Trusted Call Solutions, and other products. While businesses are primarily focused on technology upgrades that improve the customer experience as a way to differentiate their services, an enhanced customer experience can also bring in new customers, lead to higher upsell potential, decrease the cost to serve customers and increase revenue.
HealthPosted by
Forbes

The Benefits Of Accessible Customer Service To Customers, Employees And Your Business

Head of Content & Engagement at Enghouse Interactive. According to the World Health Organization, approximately 15% of the world’s population experiences some form of disability. Companies would do well to remind themselves that people with disabilities are also customers who consume their goods and services as well as human resources with skills their business might require and value. By ignoring the needs of a large number of people, organizations may not only make life more difficult for those affected by disabilities but also be missing an opportunity.
MarketingPosted by
Forbes

Three Principles For Digital Agency Success

Serial software entrepreneur. Current founder & CEO of Switchbird business messaging automation platform. On a mission to keep local weird. For most local businesses, building online visibility is hard. It requires effort across web design, search engine optimization (SEO), paid ads, social media and reputation management. We often turn to...
Lawlegalreader.com

Top 4 Lesser Known Tips to Help You Avoid a Franchise Law Dispute (2021 Update)

Starting a franchise these days can be very rewarding as one gets the opportunity to take advantage of an established brand name and existing client base. A franchise model is one of the most popular and favored concepts in the 21st century. However, not many are aware of the potential causes of a franchise law dispute or how to avoid such possibilities. This write-up focuses on providing you with valuable insight on how to avoid franchise law disputes.
Technologyprovokemedia.com

Study: Brands Lag In Making Digital Content Accessible

NEW YORK — When it comes to digital engagement, brands are missing the mark reaching people with disabilities, a global audience with buying power of $8 trillion, new Current Global research shows. In a survey of 800 people with disabilities (visual, hearing, cognitive, or speech) in the US and UK,...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Forbes

Thinking Of Selling NFTs? Consider These Tech And Legal Factors First

CEO of LegalShield and IDShield, protecting and empowering people through legal plans and privacy management solutions. The buzz around nonfungible tokens (NFTs) is reaching a fever pitch. Enthusiasts claim NFTs will permanently alter how we buy and sell everything from artwork and music to fashion and real estate. Skeptics say they are yet another overhyped bubble destined to burst — the Dutch tulips or Beanie Babies of the 2020s.
Small Businesssmallbiztrends.com

Katrina Gosek of Oracle: Subscription Businesses Present Opportunities to Co-create and Build Stronger Ties with Customers

I’ve been pretty interested in how subscription business models seemed to have held up pretty well during the pandemic, even allowing more traditional businesses to stay connected with customers who couldn’t venture out to their bricks and mortar locations. But now that we’re seeing the light at the end of tunnel and getting closer to life without masks and social distancing, I wanted to see if subscription models will be just as attractive in the post-pandemic economy we can’t wait to get to. So I was excited to speak with Katrina Gosek, VP of Sales Portfolio Products for Oracle, to get her perspective as subscription management is one of her portfolio focus areas.
EconomyPosted by
Forbes

Why Employee Experience Is The New Customer Experience: Five Factors Driving Change At Work

When I was in the early days of my career, the business world had just begun to embrace the notion of “Customer Experience” along with the initial iterations of e-commerce and e-everything. Consumer expectations were changing with technological advances, and new(ish) field emerged: “CX,” shorthand for Customer Experience. Countless books document the topic, and scores of companies have worked tirelessly to put the customer at the center of everything they do. For a company today, to be described as a “customer-obsessed company” is the ultimate badge of honor. However, in a post-pandemic world, it won’t just be the customer experience that dictates the success or failure of a company—but the increasing importance of the employee experience, one where employee expectations are being drastically re-shaped by multiple forces. “EX” or Employee Experience, will become as important as “CX” as the relationship between employer and employee is re-defined across a handful of key areas.
Economyreportedtimes.com

5 Tips to Hiring the Right Digital Marketing Agency

You’ve built your business — and your business website — for all the world to see, and now, you’re ready to take on the world. The problem?. The world can’t find you. No, your business isn’t invisible. But without a solid marketing strategy, it might as well be. Research shows...