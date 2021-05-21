Three Lesser-Known Factors For Hoteliers To Consider When Bringing On A New Digital Agency
Adam Deflorian is the Founder and CEO of AZDS Interactive Group, an agency based in Denver, Colorado. As domestic travel accelerates and hotels ramp up their Covid-19 recovery strategies, many hoteliers find themselves in the position of needing additional help from digital agencies. Whether it’s supplementing an existing agency or developing a brand-new relationship, one thing is clear: At a time when hotels are more understaffed than ever and need the cross-industry expertise of agency leaders, the demand for excellent digital agencies will return in a big way in coming years.www.forbes.com