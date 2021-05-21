Why It’s Time to Revive the Show “Freaky Stories”

Inspiration is a funny thing sometimes since it can come from pretty much anywhere and be picked up when you least expect it. The Fast and Furious franchise has gone from the simple beginnings of a street racer culture to impossible stunts and science fiction moments that have been attracting fans in waves as each movie comes out. There have been a couple of duds here and there but otherwise, the fans have kept coming back for more each time a new movie comes out. It’s been established that the next two movies will be the last, but how far they’re going to go and what kind of stunts we’re going to see next are hard to imagine since the cast has taken on some of the most difficult and unbelievable scenarios that a person can imagine. But the funny thing about the Fast and the Furious is that it was inspired by an article written by a journalist named Ken Li that was published back in 1998.