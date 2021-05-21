newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Inside The Psychology Of Our Fascination With Celebrity

By Guy Pewsey
Grazia
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat is it about people we don’t know that is so fascinating to us? Why do the exploits of film stars, musicians and fashion models appeal so much? These individuals – impossibly beautiful, enviably wealthy – are worlds away from the lives we lead. And yet where you might expect the dominant emotion to be alienation, or rejection, many of us are instead endlessly interested in the world they inhabit. In the last year more than ever, the world has looked for escapism on our televisions, in our magazines and on our favourite websites. In some ways, we have never needed celebrities more. But it is far from a new phenomenon.

graziadaily.co.uk
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marion Cotillard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celebrity News#Fashion Models#Social Psychology#Celebrity Fashion#Ancient Stories#Famous People#Real Life Stories#Yale University#Chanel N#Vanity Fair#Twitter#Tiktok#Celebrity Influence#Fictional Stories#Escapism#Dead Famous#History#Real Life People#Film Stars#Movies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Social Media
News Break
Psychology
News Break
Podcast
Country
Greece
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Behind Viral VideosHarper's Bazaar

Chanel’s new video series explores the cult of celebrity

Many fragrances are described as iconic, but there’s really only one famous enough to be recognised by the mere outline of its bottle. Chanel No5 has truly transcended trends, remaining as popular now, in its 100th year, as it was when Gabrielle Chanel first created it in 1921. To mark...
Designpsychologytoday.com

The Psychology of Design: Reflecting on Methods

System design work is not easy. Sometimes, when you’re out walking or cycling, or maybe simply pouring a glass of water while taking a break, an idea or aphorism might arise in your mind. For example, I was pouring a glass of water this morning and the following idea popped into my head: the pathway to success is through method . I was thinking about many methods that same day – the research methods my students are using for their project work, the method the builders would be using when they arrived later to fix our leaking roof, the online teaching methods teachers have been using recently when working with our kids, the methods young career researchers would need to master to progress and succeed in academia.
Relationship AdviceThrive Global

Life & Relationship Coach Dr. Bolu Oladini Takes Us Through 9 Harsh Realities About Relationships

As a Life & Relationship Coach, Dr.Bolu Oladini has insight that few relationship experts have. Dr. Bolu knows that there is a lot of bad information about relationships out there. Many of the things we believe to be true from the media and Hollywood are simply not true, not healthy, and can even damage your relationship and emotional health. These outlets try to show you ways to have the “perfect” relationship, but the celebrity relationships you see often go through divorce, infidelity, and other drama. Not only is getting your relationship advice from popular culture a terrible idea, Dr. Bolu understands that real life is never what you see on the movie screen. Here are 9 Harsh Realities About Relationships from a successfully married Life & Relationship Coach:
Theater & Dancechicagotheaterandarts.com

Psychological ‘The Sound Inside’ opens Goodman live series

“The Sound Inside,” by Adam Rapp, the Jefferson Award winning and Pulitzer Prize nominated playwright of “Red Light Winter,” is a perfect choice for Goodman Theatre’s first live performance on its Owen Theatre stage. A 90-minute drama that will have audiences wondering what happens next, the play follows the high...
EntertainmentNY Daily News

Adolf Hitler and Eva Braun's private life in photos

Adolf Hitler has remained one of the most feared and despised names in world history, but the name of his closest companion is one that isn’t as known: Eva Braun. The Munich-born photographer was Hitler's mistress for 13 years before becoming his wife for less than 40 hours. The two exchanged vows on April 29, 1945, before committing suicide together in a bunker a day later. Braun, who was fond of taking photos of her husband, often captured a side of Hitler largely unseen by the world.
ScienceThrive Global

Quotes for us to feel the nature..

Quotes a few lines that motivate us, makes us strong, make us to move further, makes us happy and many. Here comes the quotes about nature. How it helps mankind, what are changes it can do in their life. Time spend amongst trees are never wasted time. – Katrina Mayer.
Behind Viral Videosnerdist.com

Deepfake AI Syncs Actors’ Lips for Dubbed Films

At this year’s Oscar’s, Denmark’s Another Round won Best International Feature Film Oscar, as well as a Best Director nomination for Thomas Vinterberg. Considering all its success, of course Hollywood has plans to remake it in English. Because there’s still a bizarre stigma over international films. But that might be a thing of the past soon. Not because people are finally going to get over their aversion to subtitles; but because deepfake technology can now be used to match lips to dubbed dialogue.
Celebrationsgeekgirlauthority.com

Celebrating MOTHER’S DAY with Our Favorite Comic Book Mothers

Last year, we covered, specifically, our favorite television mothers for Mother’s Day. This year, we’re delving into our favorite Comic Book Mothers! This list is a little tricky, and some of you may call foul, but we choose to view motherhood as more than just the person that gave birth. Also, the number of adoptive or deceased mothers in comic books is astounding; it’s almost like having one or the other (or both!) is a requirement to become a superhero (or villain!). With that in mind, here are a few of our favorite mothers from the realm of comic books:
Moviessweetyhigh.com

Quotes From A.J. Finn's The Woman In the Window to Use as Your Next Instagram Caption

If you read A.J. Finn's The Woman In the Window, we're willing to bet you've been counting down the days for the movie version to be released. And guess what? It's finally here! Tomorrow, May 14, Netflix will release the long-awaited film. If you haven't heard of The Woman In the Window, basically, it's a very popular book that was made into a movie. With stars including Amy Adams, Anthony Mackle and Julianne Moore, this star-studded thriller of a film will leave you on the edge of your seat to the very end.
Mental Healtht2conline.com

Gemma’s Gem of the Week: Reframing Thinking Patterns and Habits

“If we want to be focused on doing well at work, we need to be focused on doing well in our lives.”- Dr. Laurie Santos, Cognitive Scientist, Professor of Psychology at Yale University. Dr. Laurie Santos’ Yale course is entitled “Psychology and the Good Life,” and focuses on questions such...
TV & VideosAustin Weekly News

‘The Crown’ is a fascinating series

Prior to the interview with Oprah, the British monarchy had never really interested me. I do remember watching the marriage of Prince Charles to Diana, and I even watched bits of Prince Harry’s marriage to Meghan Markle. But I’ve never been a royal follower. However one thing in the Oprah...
Moviesyoursun.com

Making ‘Mainstream’ reveals the ‘sickening’ parts of social media

“Mainstream” takes aim at the 21st century’s main vice. The sophomore feature of Gia Coppola — granddaughter of Francis Ford Coppola, and niece of Roman and Sofia — which came out Friday in theaters, digital and on demand, begins by looking at social media like so many of us do, or did: as an escape.
MoviesRoger Ebert

The 10 Best Films for National Paranormal Day

I once asked the great British filmmaker John Boorman if he still believed that “the occult and the cinema are natural companions,” as he once told the indispensable French film critic and historian Michel Ciment. Boorman (“Deliverance,” “Exorcist II: The Heretic”) didn’t hesitate to correct himself: instead of “occult,” he should have said “magic.” “I think film is very much connected to dreams,” he added. “To dreaming, and the unconscious. That’s where its real power lies.”
Books & Literatureinews.co.uk

Second Place by Rachel Cusk, review: A feverish look at genius and the male gaze

Second place: those two words might conjure very different ideas depending on whose head they are rolling through. For M, the narrator of Rachel Cusk’s latest novel, “‘Second place’ pretty much summed up how I felt about myself and my life… I could never win.” For her husband Tony, “it doesn’t mean that. It means parallel world. Alternative reality”. Some privileges run soul-deep.
Books & Literaturebookriot.com

Horror in Strange Pages: 6 Creepy Dark Fantasy Books

Horror in Strange Pages: 6 Creepy Dark Fantasy Books was originally published in our horror newsletter, The Fright Stuff. Sign up for it here to get horror news, reviews, deals, and more!. It has been almost two years since I decided that I needed more horror in my reading life...
MoviesScreendaily

15 feature documentaries from this year’s festivals to look out for

Screen’s chief critic and reviews editor Fionnuala Halligan compiles some of the standout documentary features to premiere at this year’s festivals so far, including Hot Docs, CPH:DOX, SXSW and Visions du Reel. 1970 (Visions du Reel) Dir. Tomasz Wolski. Our critic said: “The ghosts of Polish history haunt the documentary...
Musicsubstreammagazine.com

FEATURE: Diving “Into The Mystery” With NEEDTOBREATHE

In his latest essay, contributor James Shotwell explores the importance of community and empathy through the latest single from NEEDTOBREATHE. Love is a rebellious act. Anyone can light a fire or throw a punch, but not everyone is comfortable being vulnerable. Love requires vulnerability. More than anything else, love demands that we position ourselves to be hurt over and over again. Some would claim that such decisions are a sign of insanity, but anyone who has ever known true love will tell you that it’s always worth the risk. The warmth of a loving embrace is perhaps the most comforting force on this planet. To be seen and accepted for who you are rather than what you hope others believe you to be is the most empowering experience in life.
TV ShowsDecider

7 Shows To Watch If Dark Academia Is Your Aesthetic

Wuthering Heights by candlelight during a raging storm in a drafty Oxford library, wearing a black turtleneck and tweed trousers. In case you didn’t know what Dark Academia looked like, well, now you do. Contrary to popular (Gen Z) belief, this aesthetic existed long before TikTok or even Tumblr gave it a name.