Virginia Beach, VA

Business calendar: Learn, grow, engage at these events

pilotonline.com
 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleNetworking During COVID, noon to 1 p.m., virtual. The Hampton Roads Chamber is hosting Susan Long-Molnar of Managing Communications for its Chamber Education Series event. Learn how to rethink, plan and create for both virtual and hybrid networking. Learn how to create digital business stories and recreate marketing messages. Free. Register at HRChamber.com.

www.pilotonline.com
Portsmouth, VApilotonline.com

The power to dream | Doug Smith, Hampton Roads Alliance

When the pandemic started, representatives from Hampton Roads Alliance and other local business organizations began talking by phone every other afternoon about how to reopen the region’s economy. Six weeks in, they realized that reopening would not be quick, said Douglas Smith, president and CEO of the alliance, a nonprofit,...
Virginia Beach, VApilotonline.com

The 2021 Inside Business Power List (The Next 75)

As executive director of 757 Angels, Monique Adams has guided more than 140 Hampton Roads leaders who advise and mentor startup and early-stage companies. More than $75 million has been invested in regional and state businesses since the nonprofit’s inception in 2015. Its biggest year was in 2019, with $15 million invested in 11 companies. Not only has Adams’ leadership resulted in similar organizations in the community, it has also created jobs and inspired diversity on several levels. Adams serves on regional boards including Reinvent Hampton Roads, Hampton Roads Biomedical Research Collaborative and Old Dominion Athletic Foundation and statewide for Riverflow Capital Growth Fund and the Virginia Innovation Partnership Authority. She is a 757 Champion for the 757 Recovery & Resilience Action Framework campaign.
Newport News, VAPosted by
Daily Press

Newport News wants to connect you with your missing money

Newport News is connecting people with their missing money. City treasurer Marty Eubank is partnering with the Virginia Department of Treasury from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday to host an Unclaimed Property Virtual Call Event. It’s the first such event in Newport News. “This event is free, there is no risk, you just call the number to find out if you have any unclaimed assets ...
Norfolk, VApilotonline.com

The Power List | Emeritus 2021

All the people on this emeritus list are still engaged, but their tenure in our community is not only implicit, it’s a valuable ongoing contribution. Vinod Agarwal, director of ODU’s Economic Forecasting Project. G. Robert Aston Jr., executive chairman of TowneBank. Charles Barker, president and CEO of Charles Barker Automotive.
Norfolk, VAPosted by
Virginian-Pilot

The power to transform | Bruce Thompson, Gold Key - PHR

Bruce Thompson has the power to stop traffic — literally. The Virginia Beach developer, who has built some of the most recognizable hotels in Hampton Roads, was able to permanently close one of the Oceanfront’s main thoroughfares in late 2020. City leaders shut down a curved section of Atlantic Avenue to create a motor court for Thompson’s Marriot hotel and to establish a unified campus for ...
Norfolk, VApilotonline.com

About 100 Norfolk students got vaccines at school last week

NORFOLK — Fewer students than health officials hoped for got vaccinations at Norfolk’s high schools last week. Over four days, 108 students received the first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at clinics run by city and state health officials and the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Another 42 adults, mostly staff, also received shots.
Virginia Beach, VAhamptonroadsmessenger.com

Nonprofit and other Grant Applications Now Open

In March, Virginia Beach City Council voted to provide an additional $12.4 million in funding to the Virginia Beach Pandemic Relief Partnership to continue providing resources and assistance to Virginia Beach residents, small businesses and nonprofits impacted by COVID-19. Of that, $6 million was designated to United Way of South Hampton Roads to provide grants to assist nonprofits with operational costs and expenses in the wake of the pandemic. Applications are due by Friday, May 14 at 11:59 p.m. Eligible applicants must: Be a nonprofit 501(c)(3) located in or serving the City of Virginia Beach Be registered with the Virginia Department of Agriculture Division of Consumer Affairs Be able to submit an IRS Form 990 or 990EZ from within the last two (2) years Have a board of directors with a minimum of five (5) members that meets at least four (4) times per year and has direct local control of finances Not be controlled in whole or in part by a church or sectarian society Comply with local, state and national legal requirements related to nondiscrimination Have suffered a negative economic impact from COVID-19 Grant funds can be used for wages and benefits, rent, utilities, insurance, other operational costs or program expenses. To learn more about eligibility or application requirements or to apply, visit vbrelief.org and select “nonprofit organization” on the first step of the form. The Virginia Beach Pandemic Relief Partnership is a collaboration that includes United Way of South Hampton Roads, Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore, Hampton Roads Workforce Council and LISC Hampton Roads. Since launching on November 17, VBrelief.org has received over 65,000 views and 7,600 requests for assistance. Visit VBrelief.org to learn more.
Hampton, VApilotonline.com

The power of building | John Lawson II, executive chairman, W.M. Jordan

As John Lawson II drove out to a construction site on a recent sunny afternoon, he likened construction projects to a ballet. And if a construction project is a ballet, then Lawson is a principal dancer. A regular on the Inside Business Power List, Lawson has built up a large and sustained presence in Hampton Roads though his professional and community engagements.
Norfolk, VAPosted by
Virginian-Pilot

Fun weekend planned for the kiddos? How about a COVID-19 shot?

A Friday night for tweens and young teens before the pandemic used to mean sleepovers, sports and movies. But when school let out at the end of this past week, it was a dash for some to get to the mall — not for a night of shopping and hanging by the food court. They were on their way to the federally run mass vaccination clinic, in the old Macy’s at Military Circle. Some parents didn’t miss a ...
Hampton, VADaily Press

Opinion: Tackle regional priorities with relief money

With Virginia slated to receive $4.3 billion under the federal COVID relief bill, and another $2.9 billion coming to localities, the commonwealth must prioritize how to use that windfall to maximum effect. Not surprisingly, the leaders of Hampton Roads’ constituent communities have some ideas and were more than eager to...
Virginia Statepilotonline.com

The power to govern | Ralph Northam, governor of Virginia

As the elected head of state, Gov. Ralph Northam makes decisions that can affect everyone in Hampton Roads and Virginia. That power has been made more visible by the coronavirus pandemic and its related government mandates that have affected how people conduct business, where residents work, how children attend school, how people celebrate milestone events like weddings and graduations, and whether they need to wear a mask while grocery shopping. And all those decisions relate to whether residents might be put more or less at risk of contracting COVID-19 — an illness that can result in hospitalization, complications or death.
Norfolk, VAPosted by
Virginian-Pilot

The power of healing | Howard Kern, president and CEO, Sentara Healthcare

Holding the title of president and chief executive officer of a major healthcare facility is no easy feat. But during the coronavirus pandemic, Howard Kern, the leader of Sentara Healthcare, said the pace and intensity of work created an emotional roller coaster. And in the midst of it all, Kern’s 93-year-old mother passed away. Professionally it’s been a year of challenge and stress, he said, ...
Norfolk, VA13newsnow.com

Fewer COVID-19 restrictions means a return to normalcy

NORFOLK, Va. — On Saturday, Virginia's mask mandate was lifted in most situations for people who are fully vaccinated, and there are no longer any capacity limits for outdoor venues. Many people went to Norfolk to get a chance to feel sort of normal again at the Festevents Bayou Bon...
Virginia StatePosted by
Alexandra Tsuneta

Virginia COVID-19 Update, Many Restrictions Eased

In Virginia, many COVID-19 restrictions are being lifted and eased. Gov. Ralph Northam has lifted many COVID-19 restrictions and Virginians are now free to gather much like they were able to prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, we must remember that many people are not able to get vaccinated (chronically ill, etc) and we should still continue to mask and protect others from a potentially fatal virus.