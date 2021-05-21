newsbreak-logo
Virginia Beach, VA

Business Notes: News about Hampton Roads commerce and philanthropy

 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Epilepsy Foundation of Virginia reappointed Norfolk-based epileptologist Firas Beitinjaneh to four years on the DMV Medical Advisory Board. ABNB Federal Credit Union mortgage loan officers Robin Posey and Bianca Avery won the national Top 20 Producers Award from the LenderSelect Mortgage Group, which recognizes the sales achievements of more than 400 loan officers nationwide.

