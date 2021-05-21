Business Notes: News about Hampton Roads commerce and philanthropy

In March, Virginia Beach City Council voted to provide an additional $12.4 million in funding to the Virginia Beach Pandemic Relief Partnership to continue providing resources and assistance to Virginia Beach residents, small businesses and nonprofits impacted by COVID-19. Of that, $6 million was designated to United Way of South Hampton Roads to provide grants to assist nonprofits with operational costs and expenses in the wake of the pandemic. Applications are due by Friday, May 14 at 11:59 p.m. Eligible applicants must: Be a nonprofit 501(c)(3) located in or serving the City of Virginia Beach Be registered with the Virginia Department of Agriculture Division of Consumer Affairs Be able to submit an IRS Form 990 or 990EZ from within the last two (2) years Have a board of directors with a minimum of five (5) members that meets at least four (4) times per year and has direct local control of finances Not be controlled in whole or in part by a church or sectarian society Comply with local, state and national legal requirements related to nondiscrimination Have suffered a negative economic impact from COVID-19 Grant funds can be used for wages and benefits, rent, utilities, insurance, other operational costs or program expenses. To learn more about eligibility or application requirements or to apply, visit vbrelief.org and select “nonprofit organization” on the first step of the form. The Virginia Beach Pandemic Relief Partnership is a collaboration that includes United Way of South Hampton Roads, Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore, Hampton Roads Workforce Council and LISC Hampton Roads. Since launching on November 17, VBrelief.org has received over 65,000 views and 7,600 requests for assistance. Visit VBrelief.org to learn more.