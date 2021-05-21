newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Orange Park, FL

Karam's Gourmet: An authentic taste of Lebanon at Orange Park Mall

Posted by 
First Coast News
First Coast News
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

ORANGE PARK, Fla — Hey, Foodies!. If you've been craving Mediterranean food and looking for one of your favorite places, Karam's Mediterranean Grill is now Karam's Gourmet and in the Orange Park Mall food court. It's a new location but the same great taste from Lebanon. "This food is popular...

www.firstcoastnews.com
First Coast News

First Coast News

Jacksonville, FL
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Jacksonville local news

 https://www.firstcoastnews.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Restaurants
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
City
Orange Park, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lebanon#Gourmet#Food Court#Family Recipes#Food Drink#Mediterranean Grill#University Boulevard#United Nations#Taste#Karam Names#Manager Joseph Karam#Chicken Kabob#Falafel#Foodies#Hummus#Shawarma#Cucumber Pickles#Hodges Boulevard#Tabouli#Fla
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Jacksonville, FLPosted by
First Coast News

Summer camps in high demand on the First Coast

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Many summer camps are reopening with new COVID-19 protocols, and they’re filling up fast. “This year we actually opened registration back in January because so many people were already asking for it,” said Tiffany Bright, Northeast Director of the Rattlesnake Conservancy. Many camps throughout the Jacksonville area...
Florida StateWDW News Today

PHOTOS: Fievel’s Playland Reopens at Universal Studios Florida

If you’re looking to let your kids run off some energy, Fievel’s Playland at Universal Studios Florida has officially reopened. Fievel’s Playland is a larger-than-life play area based on the beloved childrens’ films An American Tail and Fievel Goes West that lets you see the world from a mouse’s perspective.
Florida Statefloridasportsman.com

HOT May Florida Middle Grounds Bite

This just posted on the Bloody Decks Forum, California:. "The West Coast has you beat, all things considered." Let's prove him wrong. Let's show him what our Florida is all about. One thing that makes Florida a Fisherman's Paradise is consistency. Watch the 'consistency' in this action packed on-the-water trip...
Clay County, FLJacksonville Daily Record

Restaurant Notes: Human Bean to Clay County; Tropical Smoothie to Dunn

The Human Bean coffee shop wants to open a 600-square-foot drive-thru shop along Blanding Boulevard opposite Bear Run Boulevard in Orange Park in Clay County. EnVision Design & Engineering is the civil engineer. Human Bean representative Hannah Maynard said the location is set to open in July or August. The...
Jacksonville, FLFlorida Times-Union

New cars, classic cars and more at May's multiple car events

2021 Jacksonville International Auto Show: Saturday and Sunday at the Prime Osborn Convention Center at 1000 Water St. Models from more than 20 car lines on show with wellness protocols in accordance with the venue and CDC guidelines. New vehicles to include the Ford Bronco and F150, Ram 1500, Toyota Sienna, Jeep Wrangler, Audi R8, Lamborghini, Lotus, Bentley and Maserati, and EVs like the Ford Mustang Mach-E, Porsche Taycan, and Audi E-Tron. Classics from the Classic Car Museum of St. Augustine will be shown, plus the Corvette Circle on Saturday, Mustang Alley on Sunday, as well as the Military Vehicle Preservation display. Tickets: $13 for adults; $9 for seniors; $5 for Military (with ID via credit card at Box Office); and $6 for children (6-12). Information and ticket sales: jaxautoshow.com.
Clay County, FLFlorida Times-Union

Cold Noses: Adoptable Pets of the Week

Cold Noses, The Times-Union's weekly pet column, features dogs and cats available for adoption at area government-run animal shelters. Many shelters remain closed because of the coronavirus pandemic, but some are allowing adoptions and fosters by appointment. Contact individual shelters for more information. • Clay County Animal Services is taking...
Orange Park, FLclaytodayonline.com

Middleburg art class provides pediatric ward with themed ceiling tiles

ORANGE PARK – The art of Middleburg High students will live on forever on the ceilings of Orange Park Medical Center’s pediatric ward. Hospitals can be quite scary. That feeling is heightened when children don’t understand why they’re there. They now can find comfort – and maybe even a smile – when they look up at the ceiling, thanks to art teacher Adam Goodwin’s portfolio class students.