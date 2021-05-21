Karam's Gourmet: An authentic taste of Lebanon at Orange Park Mall

2021 Jacksonville International Auto Show: Saturday and Sunday at the Prime Osborn Convention Center at 1000 Water St. Models from more than 20 car lines on show with wellness protocols in accordance with the venue and CDC guidelines. New vehicles to include the Ford Bronco and F150, Ram 1500, Toyota Sienna, Jeep Wrangler, Audi R8, Lamborghini, Lotus, Bentley and Maserati, and EVs like the Ford Mustang Mach-E, Porsche Taycan, and Audi E-Tron. Classics from the Classic Car Museum of St. Augustine will be shown, plus the Corvette Circle on Saturday, Mustang Alley on Sunday, as well as the Military Vehicle Preservation display. Tickets: $13 for adults; $9 for seniors; $5 for Military (with ID via credit card at Box Office); and $6 for children (6-12). Information and ticket sales: jaxautoshow.com.