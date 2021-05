On this week’s episode, we’re talking to a pair of pitchers before discussing a future Hall of Famer changing uniforms. At the top of the show, David Laurila is joined by Oakland A’s left-hander Cole Irvin and Houston Astros right-hander Colin McKee to talk about their craft. Irvin and McKee explain what kind of Statcast data they like to utilize — and what they don’t — and how they can use analysis to continue to develop on the mound. They also discuss teaching pitching in the offseason, how spin affects pitchers in various ways, variety in long-toss exercises, and the differences between pitching in the rotation and the bullpen. [2:27]