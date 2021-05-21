State College Spikes’ Return a Big Moment for the Team and Fans

It has been a long time coming — 631 days to be exact if Joe Putnam’s math is correct. Not that he has been counting or anything. But Putnam – the Spikes’ communications director and play-by-play announcer – could have also been counting down. Not toward first pitch but toward the last pitch as Major League Baseball reconfigured its minor league system, cutting teams and tiers along the way. With the State College Spikes so far down the pecking order, it seemed more and more possible that the Spikes could find themselves on the chopping block.